Six months after giving birth to baby Shai, Naomi Osaka made her long anticipated Grand Slam return against 16th seed Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Monday.

Naomi Osaka Defeated by Caroline Garcia

It ended in a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-2) defeat, though there were positives to take from the loss. Both players produced some high-quality tennis at the Rod Laver Arena. While Osaka impressed with her powerful serve and forehand, she struggled against Garcia’s serve and didn’t take her to break point all match.

Osaka was naturally disappointed, but not too downbeat after the game. “The competitor in me is really frustrated that I’m not winning these matches, of course,” she said. “So I wouldn’t say this comeback is how I thought because I’m delusional enough to think I could have won the tournament. I think my delusion is what allows me to win the tournaments. I think I just have to keep living day by day and training hard and playing a lot more matches, and hopefully my dreams will come true.”