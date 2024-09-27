Princess Zelda is finally getting her own game, and to commemorate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo is teaming up with Lawson with their own exclusive merch.

Zelda’s Awakening at Lawson

The in-store campaign kicks off from September 24 until October 7. Customers who purchase specific items will be able to receive original The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom goods. These include a variety of snacks from confectionery maker Meiji, Kanro and more. For folks who are already partial to the likes of Ramune Up, Mentos and fruit gummies, it’s basically like getting rewarded for having a sweet tooth! You will need to purchase at least three from the full list of items, so take this opportunity to buy snacks for your colleagues or share a bounty of candy with your friends.

As for the exclusive merch you’ll receive in exchange for your purchases, this takes the form of one of six clear file folders. Each has its own special design and features the main key visual, one version with Zelda and Tri, two alternate styles with just Zelda plus one of Link and one of Ganon.

And that’s not all that’s available. Visit a special Lawson store and you might be able to pick up a golden tumblr (¥3,289) or a stylish shoulder bag (¥3,795) both marked with Hyrule’s Crest. These are highly limited so grab them as soon as you can!

Where To Buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom x Lawson Collaboration Goods

Merchandise for this collaboration will be available at all Lawson stores nationwide. Check here for a list of store locations. While the event officially runs from September 24 to October 7, it may be cut short if stocks run out.

