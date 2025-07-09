Vending machines are so prevalent in Japan that they’ve come to serve as a must-capture background for influencers’ outfit photos — beyond practical use, Japanese vending machines have become an aesthetic signifier of the country.

Most vending machines contain cold canned and bottled beverages and, in the winter, hot drinks. But Japan’s vending machine culture goes way beyond run-of-the-mill offerings. There are also machines that dispense things as varied as hot meals and collectible toys — though these are far less common than your average drink vending machines. Here are some of the quirky and useful items you can get.

Canned Bread

Yes, this is actually a thing — available in flavors like strawberry and chocolate, canned bread has been spotted in vending machines around Tokyo. It’s essentially a cylindrical loaf of bread encased in a can, in case you have a sudden intense craving for bread but can’t find a bakery. On a serious note, canned bread could be useful in times of disaster, like in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Hot Meals

These revolutionary vending machines are relatively common, and I often see the construction workers around my apartment making use of them. Featuring hot dishes like ramen, curry and even fried tempura, the food inside is frozen, so you need to take it home (or somewhere with a microwave) to heat it up. Alternatively, some restaurants — especially ramen spots — have customers order by vending machine, putting in cash to receive a ticket for their meal of choice.

Fortune Slips (Omikuji)

Vending machines in Japan even act as oracles. Seen at some shrines, these omikuji vending machines dispense strips of paper outlining your luck. Some of these omikuji even come with a charm, gachapon-style. Likewise, omamori (lucky amulets) have also been seen in vending machines, like the one in Akihabara’s Kanda Myojin Shrine.

Emergency Goods

Aside from being innovative and fun, many vending machines in Japan are built to aid society during natural disasters. Some vending machines, installed near buildings designated as evacuation shelters, will dispense food and drinks for free during power outrages, or upon heavy rain warnings and earthquake evacuation orders. Many of these machines were installed after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in 1995.

Cosmetics and Skincare

Whether you’re spontaneously going clubbing or heading to a job interview, sometimes you end up needing a lip tint or concealer on the go. That’s why many vending machines near train stations dispense makeup items. You can also spot sheet masks — maybe you missed the last train and need some moisturizing while dozing off in a capsule hotel.

Toys and Collectibles

An extension of Japan’s incredible gachapon machines — which dispense everything from figurines to jewelry — these vending machines display a variety of character toys at cheap prices.

Canned Ramen

We wrote a whole article discussing the world’s first authentic ramen in a can here. Ramen in a can has been a thing in Japan since the early 2000s, when the owner of a famous Tokyo ramen shop was inspired by his time as a volunteer ramen server after a major earthquake. Since then, companies have released different variations and flavors.

Fresh Orange Juice

You may have seen these mind-boggling orange-filled vending machines outside large stores like Bic Camera or at train stations. Called “Feed Me Orange,” these vending machines cut, press and squeeze fresh oranges into a cup, offering a quick and healthy pick-me-up for busy city dwellers.

