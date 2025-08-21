Ryosuke Yamada, a member of the popular group Hey! Say! Jump, is joining professional esports gaming team Crazy Raccoon. The 32-year-old actor and singer is the first member of the company’s new “Star” division and will perform under his gaming alias, Leo. Known as a game enthusiast, Yamada launched his YouTube gaming channel, “Leo’s Playground,” in 2021. The first game he played on the channel was “Apex Legends.”

Yamada Makes Surprise Appearance at CR Fes 2025

Yamada made a surprise appearance at CR Fes 2025 — an esports community event organized by Crazy Raccoon — on Wednesday. “I have been friends with Crazy Raccoon owner Oji for a long time,” commented the Hey! Say! Jump singer. “Around two years ago, we were playing a game together, and he said, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting if Ryo-chan joined Crazy Raccoon?’ I started to think seriously about it.”

Asked how he was feeling, Yamada replied, “I can only say that I am very happy. I’m excited about what kind of activities await us from now on. I have been to many press conferences in the past, but it is a strange feeling to be here as Leo, a different persona. Joining a team in this capacity is unprecedented, so I’m really looking forward to everyone’s reactions.”

As for how Yamada will balance his time between gaming and his other commitments, he doesn’t seem too concerned. “I take my laptop with me when I go out of town on tour, and even when I return to the hotel, I spend at least two hours playing games,” he said. “Thankfully, I’m a short sleeper who can work well after three or four hours of sleep, so I am grateful to my parents.”

The Crazy Raccoon Cup ‘Apex Legends’ Tournament

Yamada is expected to compete in the Crazy Raccoon Cup “Apex Legends” tournament. An online multiplayer, battle royale shooter game, the aim is to be part of the last squad standing. Players must scavenge for weapons and gear, while strategically navigating the map. Matches usually involve 60 players divided into 20 squads of three (Trios mode) or 30 squads of two (Duos mode).

The Crazy Raccoon Cup is a series of esports tournaments featuring a mix of professional players, streamers and creators. As well as the “Apex Legends” tournament, it has also hosted events for various other popular games, including “Fortnite,” “Valorant,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” “Street Fighter 6” and more. It’s all part of Crazy Raccoon’s goal to help make “gamers look cool.” Many of the company’s players compete on the world stage.

About Ryosuke Yamada

Yamada joined Hey! Say! Jump in 2007. He’s also performed as a solo artist, releasing his first single, “Mystery Virgin,” in 2013. Before Hey! Say! Jump formed, he made his acting debut in the 2006 live action drama, Tantei Gakuen Q SP. A decade later, he won a Newcomer of the Year prize at the Japan Academy Award for his role as Nagisa Shiota in Assassination Classroom.

