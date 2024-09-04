It was not the dramatic win fans at the Ariake Arena were hoping for, but it was still another impressive victory nonetheless. Naoya Inoue remains the undisputed world super-bantamweight champion after TJ Doheny quit in the seventh round on Tuesday because of an apparent back injury. The Irishman put up a good fight, but it was the Japanese man nicknamed “The Monster” who controlled the contest. Inoue’s body shots took their toll on Doheny, and he always seemed one step ahead of his opponent as he improved his career record to 28-0. The question now is where does he go next?

Bob Arum Reveals Future Plans for Naoya Inoue

Speaking after the fight, legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum said: “I told him it was another great performance. I understand he’ll be coming back here to Tokyo to defend his title again at the end of the year. And then we’re taking him to the United States for a big celebration in Las Vegas.” Arum was later asked by Boxing Scene’s Lance Pugmire about a potential opponent in the U.S. He replied, “Best guy available. It’s got to be a big thing because we’re going to bring thousands of people to Las Vegas from Japan. It’s going to be something really special.”

Next up for Inoue is expected to be a bout in Tokyo on Christmas Eve against Sam Goodman, who he was supposed to face this time around. A broken hand, however, meant the Aussie had to pull out. Providing he gets through that unscathed, he will then likely fight in Las Vegas in April. Arum has hinted that several Japanese boxers will be invited to the event, with unbeaten bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani anticipated to be on the undercard. The hope is to then set up an all-Japanese clash between Inoue and Nakatani at Tokyo Dome later in the year.

More to Come From The Monster

Before that, British promoter Eddie Hearn would like to see Inoue get in the ring with his man, Murodjon Akhmadaliev. “The ONLY fight left for Inoue at 122 and it’s a proper fight! WBA have ordered the fight. It’s time,” he wrote on X. Whoever Inoue’s opponent is in Las Vegas it’s certain to be a spectacle. It always is when The Monster fights. “You can expect more from me in the future,” he said after defeating Doheny. “To all the fans around the world, thank you so much for watching this fight. This is not everything that I have. I still have a long way to go.” Inoue currently ranks number two on The Ring magazine’s pound-for-pound list, behind heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

