With the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays tied at 3-3, Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate for his fifth at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. The bases were loaded with two outs. Could the Japanese superstar deliver? You bet he could. He launched a 389-foot homer over the wall for a walk-off grand slam. It was a dramatic finale to the game, earning the Dodgers a 7-3 victory. What’s more, it was the former Angels man’s 40th homer of the season. His 40th stolen base of the campaign came in the fourth inning of the game, which meant he became only the sixth member of baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club. He achieved the feat in just 126 matches, 21 games quicker than the previous fastest. The question now is, can Ohtani become the MLB’s first ever 50-50 player?

Dave Roberts: 50-50 Campaign a Possibility for Ohtani

Barring an injury, the first 45-45 season certainly looks like it’s on the cards. And with more than a month left to play, there is a chance of a 50-50 campaign. “It is,” said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts when asked if it was possible. “That’s never been done right? With this guy and over a month of baseball left, I think anything’s possible.”

As for the man himself, he is just focusing on helping his team. “The number one goal is to get to the postseason and win the World Series. And whatever the outcome is from my record, that’s part of the process,” said Ohtani through interpreter Will Ireton. Both men along with the interviewer were soaked by Ohtani’s teammates during the celebrations.

Ohtani Makes It Home Run Number 41

On Saturday night, Ohtani added his 41st homer of the season with a two-run shot that gave the Dodgers the lead against the Rays. It wasn’t enough to earn his side a victory, though, as home runs from Junior Caminero and José Caballero in the ninth and 10th innings edged the Rays ahead. They won the game 9-8. On Sunday night, a two-run homer from Mookie Betts helped the Dodgers overcome the Rays 3-1 to take the weekend series. The Dodgers currently lead the National League West with 78 victories.

