On June 29, Sanrio, Japan’s beloved entertainment company, announced its annual character ranking results. Racking up 5.6 million votes out of the 63 million votes received worldwide, Pompompurin — a golden retriever wearing his trademark beret — ranked first place, taking home the crown for the first time in nine years and breaking Cinnamoroll’s would-be six year streak.

The five-year champion came in second place with 5.4 million votes, while Pochacco took home third place with 3.9 million votes. In a shocking turn of events, the top three Sanrio characters were all dogs, proving that they truly are man’s best friend.

Sanrio Fes 2025 Announcement

The actual Sanrio character ranking took place at Sanrio Fes 2025 at Pacifico Yokohama, where the top 10 mascots gathered on stage to accept their placement in proper beauty pageant competition style. Hello Kitty, the iconic face of Sanrio, enthusiastically accepted her place as fifth, maintaining the same ranking as last year.

Not every character was as happy, however. Kuromi, the mischievous punk rock bunny, came in fourth place, one rank lower than her 2024 result. Shocked, she held a bit of a temper tantrum and crouched down in disappointment, with her best friend My Melody (sixth place) coming to console her. That is the harsh reality of competition — there is only one winner and, inevitably, some characters are going to be disappointed.

Here are the final 2025 Sanrio Character Ranking top 10 results:

Pompompurin Cinnamoroll Pochacco Kuromi Hello Kitty My Melody Little Twin Stars Hangyodon Tuxedosam Ahirunopekkle

2025: The Biggest Year To Date for the Sanrio Character Ranking

Worldwide enthusiasm for Sanrio continues to grow. The number of votes for the annual character ranking has been growing at a shocking clip, with 26 million total votes in 2022, 44 million in 2023, 57 million in 2024 — and a whopping 63 million votes in 2025.

With more votes coming in and Sanrio creating more adorable mascots each year, we look forward to seeing how the rankings will change and evolve in years to come.

Related Posts