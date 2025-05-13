Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during May 2025. From Boyz II Men to Joe Hisaishi tributes, May has something for all Tokyo music lovers.

Angura Presents: 'Pop Peach Planet' Angura's next event features four exciting and creative pop acts in Japanese indie like Puff and Wang Dang Doodle, and some top-class DJs. Date & Time May 14, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30 Price ¥3,200 (inc 1D Location Shinjuku Marz More Details

Boyz II Men Japan Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date. Date & Time May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price from ¥15,000 Location Tokyo Garden Theater More Details

Emo Night Tokyo The Saddest Party in Tokyo returns May 17! Join Emo Night in Kabukicho for an angsty celebration with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, live bands and a nostalgic DJ set. Date & Time May 17, 2025・17:00-22:00 Price ¥5000-¥5800 Location 新宿ACB HALL More Details

Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025 Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country. Date & Time May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30 Price from ¥16,500 Location Billboard Live Tokyo More Details

Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi Experience the music of Joe Hisaishi like never before at a candlelit tribute concert in Tokyo’s Kanze Noh Theater, featuring iconic Studio Ghibli scores performed live by Ensemble Themis. Date & Time May 24-Jul 21・ Price ¥4000 - ¥8200 Location Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza More Details

The Beach 2025: A New Beach Festival Dedicated to Dance Music The Beach 2025 — a brand-new beach festival in Japan that's dedicated to dance music — makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Date & Time May 31, 2025・12:00-21:00・Doors open at 11:00 Price General admission: ¥15,000 | At the gate: ¥18,000 Location Makuhari Seaside Park (Chiba) More Details