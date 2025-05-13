Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during May 2025. From Boyz II Men to Joe Hisaishi tributes, May has something for all Tokyo music lovers.

List of Contents:

Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in May

Angura Presents: 'Pop Peach Planet'

Angura's next event features four exciting and creative pop acts in Japanese indie like Puff and Wang Dang Doodle, and some top-class DJs.

Date & Time May 14, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
Price ¥3,200 (inc 1D
Location Shinjuku Marz

concert 2025 tokyo japan

Boyz II Men Japan

Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date. 

Date & Time May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price from ¥15,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

Emo Night Tokyo

The Saddest Party in Tokyo returns May 17! Join Emo Night in Kabukicho for an angsty celebration with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, live bands and a nostalgic DJ set.

Date & Time May 17, 2025・17:00-22:00
Price ¥5000-¥5800
Location 新宿ACB HALL

Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025

Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country.

Date & Time May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30
Price from ¥16,500
Location Billboard Live Tokyo

Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi

Experience the music of Joe Hisaishi like never before at a candlelit tribute concert in Tokyo’s Kanze Noh Theater, featuring iconic Studio Ghibli scores performed live by Ensemble Themis.

Date & Time May 24-Jul 21・
Price ¥4000 - ¥8200
Location Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza

the beach 2025

The Beach 2025: A New Beach Festival Dedicated to Dance Music

The Beach 2025 — a brand-new beach festival in Japan that's dedicated to dance music — makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Date & Time May 31, 2025・12:00-21:00・Doors open at 11:00
Price General admission: ¥15,000 | At the gate: ¥18,000
Location Makuhari Seaside Park (Chiba)

Hibiya Music Festival 2025

A “free and borderless” music event, the Hibiya Music Festival returns this May, bringing live performances by top artists to Hibiya Park.

Date & Time May 31-Jun 01・10:30-20:30
Price Free
Location Hibiya Park
More Info Some venues may require entry fee. See website for details

Related Posts