Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during May 2025. From Boyz II Men to Joe Hisaishi tributes, May has something for all Tokyo music lovers.
Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in May
Angura Presents: 'Pop Peach Planet'
Angura's next event features four exciting and creative pop acts in Japanese indie like Puff and Wang Dang Doodle, and some top-class DJs.
|Date & Time
|May 14, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
|Price
|¥3,200 (inc 1D
|Location
|Shinjuku Marz
Boyz II Men Japan
Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date.
|Date & Time
|May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Emo Night Tokyo
The Saddest Party in Tokyo returns May 17! Join Emo Night in Kabukicho for an angsty celebration with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, live bands and a nostalgic DJ set.
|Date & Time
|May 17, 2025・17:00-22:00
|Price
|¥5000-¥5800
|Location
|新宿ACB HALL
Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025
Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country.
|Date & Time
|May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30
|Price
|from ¥16,500
|Location
|Billboard Live Tokyo
Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi
Experience the music of Joe Hisaishi like never before at a candlelit tribute concert in Tokyo’s Kanze Noh Theater, featuring iconic Studio Ghibli scores performed live by Ensemble Themis.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jul 21・
|Price
|¥4000 - ¥8200
|Location
|Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza
The Beach 2025: A New Beach Festival Dedicated to Dance Music
The Beach 2025 — a brand-new beach festival in Japan that's dedicated to dance music — makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
|Date & Time
|May 31, 2025・12:00-21:00・Doors open at 11:00
|Price
|General admission: ¥15,000 | At the gate: ¥18,000
|Location
|Makuhari Seaside Park (Chiba)
Hibiya Music Festival 2025
A “free and borderless” music event, the Hibiya Music Festival returns this May, bringing live performances by top artists to Hibiya Park.
|Date & Time
|May 31-Jun 01・10:30-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Park
|More Info
|Some venues may require entry fee. See website for details