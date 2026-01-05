A new year always feels like a chance to discover new artists and albums, and in Tokyo, January’s live music calendar is offering up a host of options. From massive electronic festivals and arena-sized pop spectacles to intimate indie gigs and game-music nostalgia, the city is easing into 2026 with a lineup that feels both comforting and excitingly unpredictable.

Some of these shows are big, once-in-a-tour moments; others are the kind you’ll be glad you caught early. Below is a curated selection of the music events in Tokyo this January that feel genuinely worth braving the cold for.

Lisa: Live Is Smile Always ～Patch Walk～

Known internationally as the queen of anime soundtracks yet firmly established as a rock performer in her own right, Lisa’s live shows are driven by raw vocal power and a genuine, almost instinctive connection with her audience.

Many listeners might have first encountered her through anime series like Angel Beats!, Fate/Zero and Sword Art Online, before her global breakthrough with Demon Slayer hits “Gurenge” and “Homura” turned her into an international force.

When: January 4–5, 2026

Where: Tokyo International Forum Hall A

Tickets: From ¥9,600

Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld Tour

Missed them at Rockin’ on Sonic? This solo Tokyo date is your second chance. Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamworld tour feels like a living archive of pop history, tracing decades of influence without ever sounding dated. From “West End Girls” to “It’s a Sin,” the band’s catalog still hits and is endlessly danceable.

When: January 6, 2026

Where: Tokyo Garden Theater

Tickets: From ¥18,000

Babymetal World Tour

There’s a reason Babymetal continues to draw global attention years into its career: Babymetal live shows are relentlessly entertaining — tightly choreographed, theatrically intense and surprisingly joyful. Comprising Su-metal, Moametal and Momometal, the group balances aggressive metal with cuteness in a way that doesn’t feel gimmicky. From viral early tracks like “Gimme Chocolate!!” to historic achievements on UK and US charts, Babymetal has carved out a space no one else occupies.

When: January 10–11, 2026

Where: Saitama Super Arena

Tickets: From ¥10,000

Kanekoayano Nippon Budokan One-Man Show 2026

Kanekoayano centers on singer-songwriter Ayano Kaneko, celebrated for her raw, evocative lyricism and striking vocal range, moving effortlessly between low-key delivery and explosive intensity. While her solo work has traditionally been released under her Japanese name, Kanekoayano refers to her fixed-band formation, active since 2024. Joined by guitarist Hirotoshi Hayashi, bassist Takuya Iizuka and drummer Sei Nagahata, the project marks a shift from folk-rooted songwriting towards a more layered, psychedelic band-driven sound.

Standout tracks from the band’s debut album include “Noise,” “Sabishikunai” and “Waltz.”

When: January 15, 2026

Where: Nippon Budokan

Tickets: From ¥8,500

GMO Sonic 2026

GMO Sonic is one of Japan’s largest electronic music festivals, featuring international EDM acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Marshmello and Steve Aoki, alongside domestic artists including Atarashii Gakko!, JO1 and Sirup. Tickets are sold exclusively via the official GMO Sonic website.

When: January 17–18, 2026

Where: Makuhari Messe

Tickets: From ¥28,000

Wednesday Campanella

Wednesday Campanella is a three-member unit consisting of director Yasutomo Fukunaga (Dir.F), songwriter Kenmochi Hidefumi and vocalist Utaha, who joined in 2021. Its music draws from pop, hip-hop and experimental traditions, while its performances place strong emphasis on narrative and visual framing.

Songs frequently reference folklore, historical figures and multicultural mythology, often using layered wordplay, as in “Edison,” “Momotaro” and “Buckingham.” Read our interview with Utaha here.

When: January 17, 2026

Where: Zepp Haneda

Tickets: From ¥5,800

Bar Italia: Some Like It Hot Japan 2026

London-based trio Bar Italia operates within a lo-fi indie rock framework, incorporating elements of post-punk, shoegaze and noise rock. Its understated live presence and minimal arrangements have earned the band attention within contemporary UK guitar music circles. Its Tokyo tour will be joined by Odotte Bakari no Kuni, a psychedelic rock band hailing from Kobe.

When: January 21, 2026

Where: Liquidroom

Tickets: ¥8,400

Men I Trust: Equus Japan Tour

Canadian trio Men I Trust returns to Tokyo following its 2023 Japan tour, this time performing at Tokyo Garden Theater in support of its double album, Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus. The group’s music blends dream pop, soft funk and indie rock, marked by reverb-heavy guitars, a strong bass presence and the understated vocals of Emmanuelle “Emma” Proulx.

Its 2019 album, Oncle Jazz, remains a key reference point, with tracks such as “Show Me How” and “Seven” gaining widespread recognition through streaming platforms and social media. Mei Semones will appear as a guest performer.

When: January 22, 2026

Where: Tokyo Garden Theater

Tickets: From ¥9,800

Lady Gaga: The Mayhem Ball

Lady Gaga returns to Japan this January with her Mayhem Ball world tour, stopping in both Osaka and Tokyo. The tour, which debuted in Las Vegas in July 2025, has become a monstrous success, with a second North American leg added and scheduled to run until mid-April. The set weaves new material together with defining moments from her catalog, all delivered through elaborate staging and tightly choreographed performances.

All Tokyo Dome dates are already sold out, but official resales and last-minute ticket releases may still appear closer to the shows.

When: January 25–26 and 29–30, 2026

Where: Tokyo Dome

Tickets: From ¥9,945

Mei Semones

Brooklyn-based artist Mei Semones is an emerging songwriter whose work combines indie pop with bossa nova, chamber rock and rhythmically complex guitar arrangements. Her lyrics move between Japanese and English, contributing to her distinctive compositional style.

Following early EPs such as Tsukino and Kabutomushi, her 2025 debut album Animaru was recorded at a farm studio in Connecticut and explores themes of instinct and vulnerability. Her Tokyo show has sold out, but tickets are still up for grabs for the Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Okinawa shows.

When: January 23, 2026

Where: Duo Music Exchange

Tickets: ¥7,800

Hyde Orchestra Tour 2026 Jekyll

Best known as the vocalist of L’Arc-en-Ciel, Hyde remains one of the most influential figures in Japanese rock. His solo performances blend visual kei aesthetics with darker rock material, maintaining a strong emphasis on stage presence and visual identity. Read our recent interview with him here.

When: January 29, 2026

Where: Tokyo Garden Theater

Tickets: ¥12,000

Indigo la End: 15th Anniversary Special Series #Final

Formed in 2009 by songwriter and vocalist Enon Kawatani, Indigo la End is known for melodic indie rock built around emotional tension and introspective lyrics, with atmospheric guitar work and restrained arrangements shining in songs such as “Natsuyo no Magic” and “Houga.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Indigo la End has carved out a distinctive position within Japan’s indie scene, drawing from alternative pop and guitar rock influences from Spitz and Radiohead.

When: January 30–31, 2026

Where: Nippon Budokan

Tickets: ¥9,000

Mono no Aware: Tenkaichi Butohkai 2026

Closing January on a playful note, Mono no Aware will perform at Liquidroom with Sunny Day Service as a guest. Formed on Hachijojima around 2013, the band is known for playful, rhythm-shifting guitar pop that blends genre flexibility with thoughtful lyricism.

Its 2019 track “Kamukamo-Shikamo-Nidomokamo!!” gained viral attention and charted on Apple Music, helping establish its presence within Japan’s contemporary indie scene.

When: January 30, 2026

Where: Liquidroom

Tickets: ¥5,500