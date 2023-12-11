UTAHA : I didn’t think too much about it until I started researching Wednesday Campanella, Komi and her history, and the weight of my answer became clear to me. I had some doubts, wondering if I could do it. Even if I felt uneasy, ultimately, there was nothing I could do about it. I decided to embrace this strong feeling of the unknown and take the plunge without overthinking.

Intertwining various music genres including EDM, pop, hip-hop and experimental elements, Wednesday Campanella’s songs incorporate fairy tale elements, famous historical figures and multicultural folklore with clever Japanese wordplay. TW recently caught up with the group to chat about their upcoming Nippon Budokan show and their plans for the future.

Formed in 2012, Wednesday Campanella is a three-member Japanese music unit consisting of director Yasutomo Fukunaga (commonly known as Director F., stylized as Dir.F), songwriter Kenmochi Hidefumi and lead vocalist Utaha, who replaced Komi (stylized as KOM_I) in 2021.

I still feel like I haven’t completely adjusted. There are parts of me I don’t want to change, but when your environment alters, you go with it. Sometimes there’s external pressure to change. I’ve always liked maintaining my style and being myself, so there’s still a clash within me between the need to change and the desire to stay the same.

Are you concerned about making music that’s different from mainstream trends?

UTAHA: It’s challenging to find something that everyone will unanimously agree with or support. That’s why it’s important to know what you love and value. You should be able to love what you do naturally. I don’t want to force people to love Wednesday Campanella. It’s true that we’re somewhat different. There’s always this fear of standing out negatively, but there’s a place for us. I hope, in a time of need, people find our music and appreciate it.

DIR.F: In the beginning, when Kenmochi and I were first working together, we had a certain niche style that we found cool and enjoyable, different from what most people listened to. I think that resonates with people who like discovering something new. It’s important to find a balance when it comes to keeping up with the latest trends while staying true to our unique style and creative core. We don’t want to compromise the essence of our music.

Utaha, how would you describe your appearance in one word? UTAHA: Love. Fashion carries self-love. I prioritize what I love about myself more than seeking approval from someone else. I get comments like, “You’d look cuter if you wore a more ordinary outfit.” Valuing what I love and what represents me is more important than conforming to someone else’s standards. Truly loving yourself and appreciating what you love is what leads to self-expression and loving others. How excited are you about performing at the Nippon Budokan in 2024? UTAHA: It feels like we reached the Budokan much faster than anticipated. The idea of performing there hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I want it to be like our usual live shows. I hope people can come to our concert and leave with a smile, having had a good time. Of course, because it’s the Budokan, there are new and cool things that we can do. I want to bring the best and make it special. KENMOCHI: It was surprising for all of us. We were really rushed and stressed the first time we played there in 2017. This time, I’d like to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of the live music and the faces of the guests. DIR.F: We’re grateful. It’s a memorable place for us, and it’s amazing to be able to change things up for the second time. I’m excited to see how the group changes in the future after the performance. There’s quite an age gap between you. How does that affect the dynamic in the group? UTAHA: It’s clear we each have our own individual goals and perspectives when it comes to creating music. We all have our own motivations, so we collaborate and work together to achieve them, each contributing to the process through our own skills. Everyone’s input is valued in the creative process. This dynamic provides a good work balance, and we’ve collectively found a good rhythm. It’s helped us maintain a healthy distance while working together.