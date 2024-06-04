Summer is so close that we can almost smell it. For anyone hoping to head out and catch some music outdoors, we’ve got you covered. Check out our pick of this season’s best music festivals happening across Japan, from Kyushu to Hokkaido, featuring independent and major artists from Japan and further afield.

These events will take place all summer long, all across the country — from Sky Jamboree down in Nagasaki up to Rising Sun Rock Festival on Japan’s northern island — so no matter where you’re based, you’ll be able to enjoy what Japan’s festival season has to offer.

Music Festivals

Fuji Rock Festival '24 Japan's largest music festival is back at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, promising a weekend of fun and frivolity with some of the biggest artists around. This years headliners include Awich, Kraftwerk and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Date & Time Jul 26, 2024-Jul 28, 2024・12:00- Price ¥60,000 three-day pass Location Naeba Ski Resort More Details Japan's largest music festival is back at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, promising a weekend of fun and frivolity with some of the biggest artists around. This years headliners include Awich, Kraftwerk and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Earth Celebration 2024 Sado Island's Earth Celebration celebrates nature in all its glorious forms, through a weekend of music and performances. Run by Kodo Taiko drumming troupe, Earth Celebration is a joyous event of spontaneous performance and delightful music across Sado Island, by internationally and locally-renowned artists. This year artists include Nakibembe Embaire Group, heading over from Uganda. Date & Time Aug 16, 2024-Aug 18, 2024・12:00- Price ¥21,000 adults Location Sado Island More Info Ticket sales start June 12 More Details Sado Island's Earth Celebration celebrates nature in all its glorious forms, through a weekend of music and performances. Run by Kodo Taiko drumming troupe, Earth Celebration is a joyous event of spontaneous performance and delightful music across Sado Island, by internationally and locally-renowned artists. This year artists include Nakibembe Embaire Group, heading over from Uganda.

Summer Sonic (and Sonic Mania) Summer Sonic is known for welcoming up-and-coming indie acts alongside internationally recognized counterparts. This year sees acts like Lil Yachty alongside local talents including MFS and Jumadiba. Local's tip: Summer Sonic sells out pretty quickly each year, but Sonic Mania — its dancier edition on August 16 — generally has tickets until the final day. This year's lineup includes Phoenix, Sakanaction and Nia Archives. Date & Time Aug 17, 2024-Aug 18, 2024・11:00-・Doors open 09:00 Price ¥36,000 Location Zozo Marine Stadium More Info Sonic Mania tickets separate More Details Summer Sonic is known for welcoming up-and-coming indie acts alongside internationally recognized counterparts. This year sees acts like Lil Yachty alongside local talents including MFS and Jumadiba. Local's tip: Summer Sonic sells out pretty quickly each year, but Sonic Mania — its dancier edition on August 16 — generally has tickets until the final day. This year's lineup includes Phoenix, Sakanaction and Nia Archives.

Rising Sun Rock Festival 2024 Hokkaido's biggest outdoor rock and indie festival returns for its 25th year. Held on the shores of Hokkaido, the festival promises a reprieve from the sweltering climes of the rest of Japan, as Hokkaido is delightfully bearable at the peak of summer. Already confirmed guests include Hitsujibungaku and Japan's answer to The Smiths: Spitz. Date & Time Aug 16, 2024-Aug 17, 2024・12:00- Price ¥29,000 Location Rising Sun Rock Festival Ezo More Info for both days More Details Hokkaido's biggest outdoor rock and indie festival returns for its 25th year. Held on the shores of Hokkaido, the festival promises a reprieve from the sweltering climes of the rest of Japan, as Hokkaido is delightfully bearable at the peak of summer. Already confirmed guests include Hitsujibungaku and Japan's answer to The Smiths: Spitz.

Sky Jamboree 2024 Overlooking the Inasayama mountains, Sky Jamboree is an all-day rock festival featuring a carefully selected local lineup with the theme of “one pray in Nagasaki” — experiencing the communal joy of music while praying for world peace. This year’s guests include Maximum the Hormone and 10-Feet, who will perform atop the mountain in the sunshine. Date & Time Aug 25, 2024・11:00-20:30 Price ¥10,00 Location Inasayama Park Open-air Concert Hall More Details Overlooking the Inasayama mountains, Sky Jamboree is an all-day rock festival featuring a carefully selected local lineup with the theme of “one pray in Nagasaki” — experiencing the communal joy of music while praying for world peace. This year’s guests include Maximum the Hormone and 10-Feet, who will perform atop the mountain in the sunshine.

Related Posts