Netflix’s emotional, high-octane Badly in Love Season 2 gave us the exact drama and excitement that we expected in episode 10’s graduation ceremony. After two intense weeks in Okinawa, the housemates faced their final choices. Out of the 11 cast members who entered the academy this season, three couples officially walked away together — while one surprising housemate got left behind for an unexpected twist.

Here is a breakdown of who found love during the part 1 finale.

Assun and Ma-kun

From the very beginning, hostess club top earner Assun and former yakuza-turned-MMA fighter Ma-kun were drawn to each other. Their bond stood firm even when Assun faced a brief suspension in episode 8 for breaking school rules. After her return, Ma-kun had a heart-to-heart with her about managing her drinking, cementing their mutual respect. At the graduation ceremony, Ma-kun officially confessed his feelings, leading to one of the most stable and heartwarming matches of the season.

Hikaru and Ari

Hikaru’s romantic journey was a turbulent love triangle involving Taichan, Bo and Ari. While Hikaru spent much of the early days leaning toward Taichan, Ari stayed focused on his feelings. By episode 9, after Taichan hesitated to commit, Ari stepped up his efforts. Hikaru ultimately chose Ari at the graduation ceremony, leaving viewers who followed her early dynamic with Taichan completely stunned by the last-minute romantic shift.

Ruru and Kazu-kun

Ruru found herself torn between Leo and newcomer Kazu-kun until late into the season. The major turning point arrived in episode 8, when Kazu-kun won an overnight date privilege and used the time to open up to Ruru about his childhood and struggles with loneliness. Despite Leo making a passionate plea in episode 9 stating his feelings hadn’t changed, Ruru chose to walk away with Kazu-kun during the finale.

The Twist: Taichan Gets Held Back for Part 2

While five cast members walked away single, Taichan’s journey took a wild turn. Unable to choose between his connections before the deadline, Taichan packed his bags to leave, only to be called back over the school loudspeaker.

In a shocking announcement, producer Megumi revealed that Taichan has been held back and will not be graduating. Instead, he will serve as the returning veteran for Part 2, which launches with Episodes 11 – 13 on August 25, 2026. A brand-new batch of housemates will enter the Marine Academy, giving Taichan one more shot at finding true love.

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