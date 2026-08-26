On Monday, the office of French president Emmanuel Macron announced a massive €6 billion multi-theme park complex to be built ​in France in the coming years. The colossal development will feature three distinct amusement parks, including one expected to be dedicated entirely to the world of manga and anime. According to Macron’s advisors, the project was conceived after the French president and Saudi ​Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discovered a shared enthusiasm for Dragon Ball Z during the Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X this Monday, Macron emphasized his personal enthusiasm for the project. “You know my passion for manga,” wrote the French president. He also described the deal with Saudi Arabia as “an unprecedented announcement.” The €6 billion development, he added, would create “a new global destination” in France with 22,000 jobs, representing a scale of investment not seen “since Disneyland Paris.” Macron thanked Qiddiya and Saudi Arabia for what he called their “trust in our country, in our talents, and in our future.”

Qiddiya’s Dragon Ball Ambitions Go Global

The French project also builds on Qiddiya’s plans for a Dragon Ball theme park in Saudi Arabia. Announced in 2024, the park in Qiddiya City near Riyadh is set to span more than 500,000 square meters and feature seven themed areas and more than 30 attractions across the sprawling development. The centerpiece is expected to be a roller coaster built inside a 70-meter-tall structure modeled on Shenron, the dragon summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are collected.

The project, developed in partnership with Toei Animation, will be the world’s first Dragon Ball theme park. No opening date has been announced yet. However, it seems Qiddiya’s Dragon Ball ambitions will no longer be confined to Saudi Arabia. The French government has not confirmed that any of the three parks will be dedicated to Akira Toriyama’s franchise, but it is expected to be featured prominently in the project, which is set to become a major new destination for entertainment and tourism in France.

Related Posts