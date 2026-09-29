We’ve seen a horror game where the sole weapon in your arsenal is cleaning spray. We’ve seen a dating sim where you flirt with handsome cockroach anime men. Now, in another edition of “who pitched this at the corporate meeting?” — a new quirky brand-powered game has entered the arena.

Mars Japan has just unleashed a wild promotional campaign for Snickers candy bars, taking its slogan “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” and turning it into a full FPS. Not a “first-person shooter,” but a “first-person Snickers” as the game says.

Hungry Panic: A Mobile Candy Bar FPS

Launched on September 28, Hungry Panic is a smartphone web browser game that is exclusively available to those who buy a Snickers bar in Japan.

The game is a collaboration with artist, actor and avid gamer Mandy Sekiguchi (former member of J-pop groups Generations and Honest Boyz). Players step into the frantic shoes of Mandy’s manager, who must save him from a hunger-induced rampage. When Mandy gets “hangry,” he loses his sanity and transforms into his alter-ego, Hendy. Players need to shoot Snickers directly into Hendy’s mouth to satisfy his cravings and revert him to the lovable Mandy.

The game features three escalating levels of difficulty, each capturing a different facet of Mandy’s demanding schedule.

Stage one is titled “TRAININGuuu…” and takes place at the gym. Players must rescue a distracted “Macho Hendy” whose workout has been derailed by hunger. Feed him candy and Hendy happily replies with “Umendi!” (a pun mixing umai — delicious — and Hendy).

Stage two is “Shock Report”: a daytime TV shoot goes off the rails as a stacked “Spinning Triple Hendy” moves unpredictably, leaving him unable to deliver a proper food review.

Stage three: “Panic Stomach Illusion.” The ultimate mental battle takes place inside Mandy’s stomach itself, where players face a relentless swarm of Hendys and a massive, winged “Final Boss Hendy.”

Mandy’s Hungry Spirit

To coincide with the game’s launch, Mandy posted a play-through of Hungry Panic, his first gaming video on his personal YouTube channel.

“When I get hungry, I really become ‘Hendy.’ I get really grumpy,” Mandy joked in an interview at the end of the video. “But before that happens, I always have a Snickers and manage to get through it.”

Expanding beyond the game, the artist spoke passionately about his own “hungry spirit” and upcoming career milestones. Having gone independent in June 2024, Mandy revealed that he is eagerly preparing for his first leading stage role this November, followed by a debut kabuki performance in April next year. He also admitted his current real-life obsession is intensive training and weight-cutting, which leaves him perpetually hungry and relying on the Snickers Half Sugar Almond (a Japan-exclusive flavor, released in 2024) to stay focused.

How To Play Hungry Panic

Fans can jump into the action and help save Mandy until the campaign concludes on November 30.

All you need to play is either a Snickers Peanut Single or Snickers Half Sugar Almond candy bar. Visit the Hungry Panic game website and you’ll be prompted to scan the product packaging using a compatible smartphone.

The game features a system to compare scores with friends, and Mandy himself has challenged fans to try and beat his personal high score.