After decades of fan wish-listing and unofficial creations, LEGO has officially teamed up with The Pokémon Company International to launch its first-ever LEGO® x Pokemon™ collection. Dropping worldwide on February 27, 2026 — aka Pokemon Day — the release doubles as a 30th-anniversary flex, turning some of the franchise’s most iconic monsters into something that you can collect and display in your home.

The Pokemon LEGO Sets

Pikachu

Front and center is the LEGO® Pokemon™ Pikachu & Poke Ball set, a 2,050-piece build that’s clearly more “living room display” than “bedroom floor chaos.” Pikachu is frozen mid-pose, cheeks charged and tail angled for maximum drama, leaping forward from an open Poke Ball.

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise

Then there’s the real boss battle: the LEGO® Pokemon™ Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set. At a whopping 6,838 pieces, this monster of a build recreates the original Kanto starters as standalone display models that can also be grouped together for maximum nostalgia impact. If your first Pokemon experience involved a Game Boy, low batteries and arguing over which starter was “objectively best,” this one is clearly aimed at you.

Eevee

For casual players, the LEGO® Pokemon™ Eevee set offers a softer entry point. With 587 pieces, it’s smaller but still packed with charm, complete with articulated features and expressive detailing.

To sweeten the launch, a special pre-order bonus has also been announced. From January 12, 2026, shoppers who pre-order the LEGO® Pokemon™ Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set via Pokemon Center in the US, Canada and the UK will receive a LEGO Pokemon Kanto Region Badge Collection as a gift with purchase, while stocks last.

The Internet Reacts

Early reactions online have been overwhelmingly positive, with netizens taking to social media to express long-held excitement over the collaboration. Comments such as “This combines my favourite two hobbies — I’ll build them all” and “I’ve been wanting this for years ever since I was a kid” have surfaced repeatedly on LEGO’s official Instagram account.

That said, the internet has thoughts — mainly about the prices. Comment sections quickly filled with takes like “the prices are insane” and “kids are being left behind in the name of adult nostalgia.” Others joked that these sets are “all adults,” because no child on earth is successfully convincing their parents to drop nearly $650 on a LEGO Charizard.

The LEGO® x Pokemon™ collection is now open for pre-orders on LEGO’s official site and the official Pokemon Center website. Japanese release details and local pricing are still TBC.

Lego Pokemon Prices

International pricing:

• LEGO® Pokemon™ Eevee — $59.99

• LEGO® Pokemon™ Pikachu & Poke Ball — $199.99

• LEGO® Pokemon™ Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise — $649.99

Related Posts