The Autobots are rolling out to celebrate 40 years of Transformers excellence. This time they’ve got some heavy duty help in the form of an animation studio that has attained celebrity status plus one of Japan’s most popular alternative rock bands.

Looking Back At 40 Years

To commemorate this occasion, a video was uploaded on the official Takara Tomy YouTube channel, which was then shared through various posts on X/Twitter. On the official Transformers X account, the post has received more than 25,000 likes and 13,000 reposts. The video itself on YouTube has amassed just under a quarter of a million YouTube videos.

Coming in at just under four minutes long, the animation looks at the franchise across the Transformers’ storied history. It was produced by Studio Trigger who most might recognize for their recent work in Delicious in Dungeon and the anime classic, Kill la Kill. Transformers fans will delight in seeing some of their favorite characters, from Optimus Prime to the adorable Bumble Bee. But even if you’re less familiar with the series, you might still feel moved at seeing such a beloved series hit a pinnacle moment. Plus, the inimitable 90s and early 00s vibes brought to life with stunning Studio Trigger-style animation? Perfection.

A Soothing 2000s Track

Complementing the video is a moving track by famous J-rock band, Bump of Chicken. If you’re once again a child of the 2000s you may recognize this track as “Mayday” which was released back in 2007. It’s an apt choice and we don’t just mean the guitar riff. Back in 2019, a Transformers episode also involved a cameo with the band. In one scene, Bumblebee accidentally crashes into a Bump of Chicken concert as he was low on energy. However, Bumblebee was so moved by the music, that he’s able to come back to life by scanning the blue bass guitar of one of the band’s members – even turning blue himself. Talk about deep lore!

