When imagining chart-topping, sensational anime, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan or even Dragon Ball may come to mind. However those that live in Japan know that the truly most successful anime is a much more simple and home-grown tale. This is Sazae-san!

Who is Sazae-san?

Sazae-san is an anime series based on a manga of the same name by Machiko Hasegawa. The plot of Sazae-san revolves around the life of a multi-generational family that lives in the same house in Setagaya. The titular “Sazae-san” is the matriarch of the household and each episode depicts short stories around events that might be happening to the various family members. Over the years, Sazae-san has managed to maintain its classic and old-time feel, with only very minimal updates made to reflect modern society. Some viewers love this time capsule to the past while others may find the views of the show somewhat antiquated.

Worthy of a World Record

The manga was first published back in 1946 while the anime which only started airing in 1969 is still on television today! This makes Sazae-san one of the longest-running scripted television series in history with 214 seasons and 8540 episodes produced as of 2023. Since its broadcast on October 6, 2024, the series officially marks 55 years and 1 day since its very first broadcast, earning Sazae-san an updated Guinness World Record for the longest running animated TV series.

On top of this, Sazae-san also broke a second Guinness World Record thanks to Midori Kato, the voice behind Sazae Fuguta. She now holds the longest career as a voice actor for the same character of an animated TV series in the female category.

Whether you are a fan of Sazae-san or have yet to watch an episode, it’s impossible to deny the impact this series has had on Japanese media and culture. The series is so enduring that it even popularized the term “Sazae-san Syndrome” which refers to how deflated one feels on a Sunday night after the weekly episode has finished airing, a reminder that the weekend is almost over.