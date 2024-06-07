One Piece Day is back and bigger than ever. For the third year in a row, the mecca for all One Piece fans is set to take place over the course of a weekend at the expansive Makuhari Messe. This year marks the first time for the event to have two separate venues: an exhibition area and a live performance area. The marked expansion in scale is a true testament to how much the community truly comes together for this iconic anime and manga series.

The Exhibition Area

More information is still to come but what we’ve seen so far includes a massive balloon statue of Dorry and Brogy plus never-before-seen character figures. There’s also character meet and greet opportunities for those who want the true celebrity experience, plus a special stage show, a One Piece Bounty Rush Extreme Treasure Festival tournament and an opportunity for One Piece card game players to battle it out and socialize with other card enthusiasts.

The Live Area

Get ready to rock out in the live area with some famous musicians. There will be performances by Maki Otsuki and Hiroshi Kitadani, two artists who sang the opening and ending theme tune for the first One Piece anime. Gre4n Boyz (formerly known as GreeeeN) will also make an appearance. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda designed personas for each of the group’s members in 2022. Other renowned artists slated to appear include Hololive’s grim reaper VTuber, Mori Calliope, as well as anisong artist Ado and dance idol band, Be:First.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets to One Piece Day can only be obtained via a lottery and the first advanced ticket lottery has already begun. You will need to log in with a Bandai Namco ID to apply, plus a Japanese address is required. Do note that exhibition tickets and live tickets are separate. You will have to purchase them individually as they provide different levels of access.

The first advance ticket lottery will end on June 24 with results announced on June 28. A second advance lottery will kick off the same day as the results and conclude on July 15. The final lottery results will then be shared on July 19. Tickets come with various perks ranging from exclusive tote bags, clear files and character figures.

Further Event Information

Date: August 10 and 11

Venue: Makuhari Messe

Price: ¥1,980 yen (exhibition ticket), ¥8,800 (general live ticket), ¥16,500 (superior seats live ticket)

Tickets and More Info

