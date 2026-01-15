Manga fans, mark your calendars. On January 15, Uniqlo unveiled the first wave of its “Manga UT Shueisha 100th Anniversary Collection,” a massive partnership with publishing powerhouse Shueisha that’s celebrating a century of iconic manga.

A Two-Year Journey Through Manga History

This isn’t just another limited Uniqlo UT collection. The Manga UT Shueisha partnership is planned as a two-year celebration featuring approximately 100 total designs, making it one of the most comprehensive manga merchandise collections ever produced by a major fashion retailer. According to the official website, there will be three waves released over the two-year period, each featuring different manga.

The first wave is set to launch between mid-March and mid-April 2026, with 22 men’s T-shirt designs spanning 11 beloved manga series from Shueisha’s legendary Jump and Young Jump magazines.

The Lineup: From Classics to Modern Hits

The inaugural collection reads like a greatest hits album of manga history. Classic series like Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen-mae Hashutsujo (KochiKame), Kinnikuman, Captain Tsubasa and Saint Seiya represent the golden age of Jump, while Yu Yu Hakusho and Rurouni Kenshin capture the magazine’s 90s peak.

For contemporary fans, the collection includes some of today’s hottest properties. The Jujutsu Kaisen Uniqlo designs feature standout moments from Gege Akutami’s supernatural hit, while Hunter x Hunter merchandise showcases some of the iconic Hunters from Yoshihiro Togashi’s complex world. Kingdom, Yasuhisa Hara’s epic historical manga, gets multiple designs, as does the Meiji-era adventure Golden Kamuy. Even Gantz, the survival horror classic, is getting two slick designs that show off its strange technology.

Where To Buy the Manga UT Shueisha 100th Anniversary Collection

The collection will be available at Uniqlo stores nationwide and through the company’s online store. For those hunting manga merchandise in Tokyo, major Uniqlo flagship locations like Ginza, Shinjuku and Shibuya are your best bets for finding the full range on launch day.

With approximately 100 designs planned over the next two years, this is just the beginning. The question on everyone’s mind: which manga series will appear in wave two?

Launch Date and Prices

The Manga UT Shueisha 100th Anniversary Collection officially launches March 16, 2026, at Uniqlo stores nationwide and online at uniqlo.com. Prices start at ¥1,990 per shirt.

