In Osaka’s Umekita area, a new landmark is opening its doors. On October 24, 2025, Uniqlo Umeda will open inside Links Umeda — the brand’s largest store in western Japan and its newest global flagship in Osaka.

Spanning two floors and over 4,000 square meters, it’s shaping up to be a must-visit destination for travelers — the perfect place to restock your travel wardrobe and grab some Osaka-exclusive pieces inside the spacious, light-filled store.

A Fresh Take on LifeWear

Uniqlo Umeda is more than just a bigger version of the stores you already know. It’s a full expression of LifeWear: clothing that’s simple, functional and made for real life. Sunlight filters through bright, open interiors, making it easy to browse the full lineup for men, women, children and babies under one roof even when it’s busy.

To mark the opening, Uniqlo Umeda will also offer 15 usually Europe-exclusive items (nine for women and six for men), showcasing European-inspired autumn and winter trends available only at this location and online.

The store is directly connected to JR Osaka Station, making it easy to drop in before catching your next train to Kyoto or Nara. Whether you forgot your HeatTech, need another layer for a hiking trip, or just want to stock up on favorites before heading home, Uniqlo Umeda has you covered — literally.

Special Services at Uniqlo Umeda

Part of what makes Uniqlo Umeda stand out is its creative energy. The UTme! service lets you design your own T-shirt on the spot using a tablet, complete with Osaka-themed graphics and templates exclusive to this flagship. It’s a fun, wearable souvenir that captures a bit of the city’s quirky side and style.

At Re.Uniqlo Studio, the brand’s global sustainability initiative, in-store services include repair and remake options. There are also embroidery designs exclusive to this location, featuring familiar Kansai icons like “Ico-chan,” the platypus mascot of JR West’s ICOCA card; “Dai Pichon-kun,” Daikin’s famous air-themed mascot; and motifs from Hankyu Corporation and other local railway lines.

Additionally, to celebrate the opening, Uniqlo Umeda is releasing a special “Discover! Umeda Map,” a guide designed to help visitors explore the neighborhood around the store. The map divides Umeda into eight distinct zones — Umekita, Osaka Station, Chayamachi, Nakazakicho, Ohatsu Tenjin, Kitashinchi, Diamond and Nishi-Umeda — and highlights popular sightseeing spots, dining destinations and new areas undergoing redevelopment. Available in both Japanese and English, the map offers a handy introduction for travelers eager to experience one of Osaka’s most dynamic districts.

Together, these offerings make the flagship feel more like a community hub, where visitors can create, explore, and connect with both their clothes and the city around them.

Why Umeda’s New Flagship Belongs on Your Osaka Itinerary

Umeda has always been Osaka’s beating heart — full of energy, trains and people coming and going from all directions. And Uniqlo Umeda fits right in. It’s big but not overwhelming, modern yet friendly — much like Osaka itself.

Stop by to see how the brand reimagines shopping for travelers, pick up new travel essentials or get something customized. With the Umekita redevelopment project taking shape, this part of Umeda is quickly becoming one of the city’s most exciting new hubs for design, food and culture.

More Information

Opening Date: Friday, October 24, 2025 (scheduled)

Location: Links Umeda 1F–2F, 1-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward, Osaka

Opening Hours: 11:00–21:00 (subject to facility schedule)

Access: Directly connected to JR Osaka Station and Umeda Station