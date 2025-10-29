Volume 1 of Kraken Mare, an original manga by French author IZU and Italian illustrator Hagane, has just been released in Japan. Published in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Afternoon, which has previously released hits such as Parasyte and Vinland Saga, Kraken Mare marks a major landmark for foreign artists looking to break into the air-tight world of Japanese manga. Volume 1 also comes recommended by Tsutomu Nihei, author of the cult sci-fi manga Blame!

Kraken Mare Synopsis

In the distant future, in pursuit of a valuable energy source known as “Black Aether,” humanity has nearly been wiped out after awakening monsters known as the Kraken, which had been lying dormant in a black hole. Now, 1000 years later, the remnants of humanity cling to life. The church known as Ecclesia, which worships the Krakens as deities, rules over the surviving civilization. However, smugglers known as “Scavengers” go their own ways, not influenced by the church.

These Scavengers brave all dangers to mine Black Aether for profit. The crew of the scavenging ship Pulsar, led by Captain Paze, takes on a dangerous mining operation near a black hole, commissioned by the Martian pirate group Red Sand. However, lurking among the crew is the Church’s operative and atomancer, Oriale. She has been masquerading as the innocent chef “Eden,” but when the Pulsar is noticed by the Kraken in the black hole, she is forced to reveal her true identity to save the ship…

A full-scale sci-fi story where a heroine with wild power and cunning spycraft clashes with a world swirling with revolution and conspiracy!

Comments from the Creators

IZU – Writer

“I found a bookstore in 1990s Paris that imported Japanese manga in their original language. That’s where I discovered AKIRA, Gunnm (Battle Angel Alita), and the works of Masamune Shirow, and everything changed. My way of seeing and creating the world, my feelings about storytelling – everything. Since then, I’ve published over 20 works in France and the US, but my dream has always been to create a sci-fi manga in Japan. With the birth of Kraken Mare, that dream has finally come true. I will do my best!”

For more from IZU, follow their X account at @GDorison.

Hagane – Illustrator

“I love manga, and up until now, I’ve drawn comics in Italy, France, and the United States. For example, a series well-known in Italy called Nathan Never, and silent comics. I live on the island of Sardinia in Italy, and I have a favorite dialect phrase: “FORZA PARIS!” – which means “Go forward together!” (or “Let’s go, guys!”) Just as I enjoyed drawing Kraken Mare, I would be delighted if everyone enjoys reading it.”

For more from Hagane, follow their X account at @Hagane73.

Where To Read Kraken Mare

For more information on where to pick up a copy of Kraken Mare, check out the official site. The first chapter is free to read here.

Please note that Kraken Mare is currently available in Japanese and French. An English version is expected to be released soon.

