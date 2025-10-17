Big news for gaming fans: East Press is releasing a new biographical manga about legendary game creator Masahiro Sakurai, the genius behind all-time classics like Kirby’s Dream Land and Super Smash Bros. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the man responsible for some of your favorite childhood memories, this is your chance.

The Japanese book, titled Manga de Shiru Hito to Shigoto: Masahiro Sakurai – Making the World More Fun with Games, is the newest installment in the “Manga de Shiru Hito to Shigoto” (Learn About People and Jobs Through Manga) series. It chronicles the history of Sakurai’s life, tracing his path to becoming a globally celebrated game creator.

This title isn’t just a standard biography; it’s an educational manga that digs deep into Sakurai’s professional journey and personal history. Sakurai himself personally oversaw the book’s development, ensuring its authenticity. Readers will follow his path right from his early days when he first fell in love with games, all the way through the previously untold stories behind the creation and development of the original Kirby and Smash Bros. games — It’s a deep dive that illustrates the evolution of Sakurai’s creative process and dedication to building one-of-a-kind worlds.

A Journey Through Gaming History

The core story is structured into six chapters that cover key milestones in Sakurai’s life. The narrative begins by exploring “Young Sakurai and Games,” detailing his early passion for the medium. It then chronicles the genesis of one of his first masterpieces in the chapter “The Birth of Kirby’s Dream Land!”

The story moves on to the start of the massive fighting franchise, Super Smash Bros, with “The Dawn of Smash Bros” as its focus. Following these successes, the manga explores Sakurai’s business ventures with “Establishment of Sora Ltd.!” as he steps into a new phase of independence. The final two chapters reflect on his legacy, examining “What is Inherited” from his work and looking forward to “A Light for the Future.” The volume concludes with a special afterword written by Sakurai.

Beyond the main comic strip, the 160-page book is packed with supplementary text columns to enrich the reader’s understanding of Sakurai and the broader video game industry. These informative sections include a “Masahiro Sakurai Chronology,” an in-depth look at “The Job of Game Creation,” and a “Want to Know More! In-Depth Report.”

The book is set to release on November 18, 2025, and will be available for ¥1,430 (including tax). Pre-orders are currently open across various online bookstores and retailers.

