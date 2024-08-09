For the first time ever, the famous Kessoku Band will be performing live and broadcasting it to all of their fans throughout Japan. Non-Bocchi fans who might not understand the significance of this, let us explain. Kessoku Band is the name of the fictional musical group within the Bocchi the Rock universe. Yet somehow creators, organizers and talents involved have decided to recreate the anime musical experience into one that can be enjoyed in the real world, in person.

A Tour Based on the Album

The band has actually already released an eponymous album back in 2022. Kessoku Band consists of 14 tracks from the anime (with four additional videos on the Blu-ray bonus version) of which nine had their own singles. Vocals were performed by the voice actresses from the anime, Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro, Saku Mizuno, and Ikumi Hasegawa, while Osamu Hidai, Yuichi Takama, Akkin and Risuo Mitsui were the musicians in charge of conveying the Bocchi sound through instruments.

The album went on to receive some level of commercial success with positive reviews from critics, a number one debut on Billboard Japan’s Download Albums chart and 11th place on the 2023 year-end Hot Albums chart. With such a varied cast of talents involved in the Kessoku Band project, we’re feeling pretty hopeful about this live viewing.

How to Get Tickets to the Bocchi the Rock Kessoku Band Live Viewing

The concert will take place on November 3 from 5.30 p.m. In Tokyo, 12 different cinemas will play host to the broadcast, check this list to see which one is nearest to you. Pre-sales will be conducted via lottery and will kick off from August 10th. Following that, general release tickets open from October 19. Both purchases can be made via the Lawson ticket site. Some screening venues have specific restrictions, make sure to read the details before committing.

Related Posts