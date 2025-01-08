Gamers rejoice! Sony has just shared that several film and television series adaptations of its PlayStation Studios titles are currently in production. Amongst them include the 2020 hit action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima. Here’s everything that was announced officially at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Tsushima Turning Into Anime

The official title of the anime is “Ghost of Tsushima Legends” and is a joint collaboration between Sony’s Aniplex and Crunchyroll. The game follows the protagonist, Jin Sakai, the head and sole remaining member of the Sakai Clan, and his quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan.

However, if you were hoping to see Jin reprise his role as the main protagonist, you might be disappointed. The animation adaptation will not be a 1:1 of the main story within the game. Rather, it will focus on the game’s multiplayer mode. The core of the show will still maintain the essence of the game, taking place in the island of Tsushima, a mythical space filled with demons and monsters. Fans will still have to wait a bit longer though as the anime release is scheduled for 2027.

Other Games On The Sony Slate

Aside from Ghost of Tsushima, the Japanese entertainment company also announced the film adaptation of Helldivers 2. Helldivers 2 is a cooperative third-person shooter game developed by Arrowhead Game Studios. Columbia Pictures was also announced as the production studio that will be creating the film adaptation of Horizon: Zero Dawn. And lastly, The Last of Us, another Sony video game title, will have its second season released in April 2025.

Related Posts