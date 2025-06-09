It is no secret that Japan has some of the world’s best and most innovative designs. From minimalist architecture to intricate textiles, Japanese design consistently pushes boundaries while maintaining its traditional aesthetic codes. Among these, the humble umbrella — an essential in Japan’s rainy summers — is the perfect canvas for designs that blend functionality and whimsy. Here are some of our favorite functional and funky umbrellas that will have you looking forward to the drizzly days ahead.

Lettuce Umbrella

It’s a foldable umbrella shaped like lettuce — need I say more? With hyperrealistic plant vein-like wrinkles and a beautiful, translucent leafy color, the Vegetabrella serves as a great reminder to eat your greens. When dotted with raindrops, it perfectly resembles a freshly-washed head of lettuce. The Vegetabrella was designed by H Concept and Yurie Mano for Tokyo Noble, an umbrella specialty brand. With a UV-cut rate of approximately 90%, the umbrella can also be used on sunny days as a parasol.

Multi-functional Handle Umbrella

Picture this: you’re standing on the subway after a long day at work, struggling to hold your bulky umbrella handle while trying to maintain your balance and scrolling on your phone. Sustainable Japanese brand Caetla’s Evereon umbrella solves this issue. Its hook-shaped handle can circle your wrist, hang on the edge of a table and more. Featuring a colorful shaft made of bendy, durable plastic parts, the umbrella doesn’t break easily in the wind. Evereon’s canopy fabric is customizable, which means it can be replaced for years to come.

Aquarium Umbrella

Wpc. is one of Japan’s most popular and widespread umbrella brands. Its collaboration line with Enoshima Aquarium includes some of its most beautiful designs that come in two colors — a deep blue with jellyfish, and a lighter blue with sharks and stingrays. Both designs are available in a compact foldable form and a larger, standard form. The aquarium umbrella is sure to add a magical touch to even the gloomiest of rainy days.

Soda Umbrella

Another fun collection by Wpc. is the cream soda umbrella line in collaboration with Tabi suru Kissa (Travel Cafe). Inspired by five different “flavors” — Blue Sky, Fresh Green, Sunset Sky, Osmanthus and Before Dawn — the designs encapsulate the fizziness of a freshly poured cream soda.

Self-Closing Umbrella

You know when you close your umbrella to go indoors and your hands get all wet? Well, here’s a solution — Shupatto’s Belt-Free Closing Umbrella folds into itself without a belt. You simply pull the slider on the handle inwards, and the fabric swirls into a compact form. This model also comes in multiple muted pastel colors, so it’s ideal for minimalists who want a little bit of color on drizzly days. You can spot them in stores like Hands, Loft and One’s Terrace.

Jellyfish Umbrella

This ethereal jellyfish design is by humorous lifestyle brand You+More. With a pale, translucent blue color and a beautiful gradation effect, the umbrella evokes the image of a jellyfish floating in the ocean. Apparently, the designers consulted a jellyfish caretaker at Kamo Aquarium in Yamagata Prefecture, known as one of the world’s best jellyfish aquariums. The umbrella’s transparent handle and white skeleton lets the delicate color of the design shine.

Traditional Wind Chime Umbrella

Also by You+More is this stunning wind chime-inspired design. The designers were drawn to Aomori Prefecture’s traditional glasswork craft Tsugaru Vidro, which is known for its vibrant color and luminescent texture. The product’s slogan is “Where the sound of glass rains down on you.” When open, the umbrella looks like a wind chime swaying in the summer breeze, reflecting the colors of the Nebuta Festival.

The World’s Lightest Umbrella

At only 67 grams, the Pentagon67 by umbrella brand Amvel claims to be the lightest umbrella in the world. Its slim shape and compact size makes the model perfect to carry in purses. Despite its light weight, the umbrella is resistant against ripping in strong winds as it’s made of a firm frame. The Pentagon67 also has UV protection and quick-drying properties — it can revert to a dry state with just a few shakes. Basically, it’s the perfect companion for city-dwellers who walk a lot.

