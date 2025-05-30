If you’re traveling to Japan during the rainy season, checking the weather app can be mildly upsetting — popular areas like Kyoto and Tokyo may display a continuous streak of drizzly cloud icons. But a little rain in Kyoto can actually be a blessing in disguise, offering a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the city’s rich culture and hidden gems, away from the usual crowds. From ancient temples to hands-on traditional crafts, Kyoto has a plethora of captivating indoor activities. Here are a few.

Explore World-Class Museums

As the nation’s cultural capital, Kyoto is home to some of Japan’s most impressive museums and art galleries. From the vast collection of Japanese art in Kyoto National Museum to the treasure troves at the Kyoto International Manga Museum, there is no shortage of wonders to admire indoors. Below are some great options:

Kyoto National Museum

One of Japan’s most well-known museums, Kyoto National Museum showcases traditional Japanese art and artifacts across various eras. Its vast collections provide an excellent overview of the nation’s artistic heritage. Boasting an extensive collection of over 12,000 items, including sculptures, paintings, calligraphy, pottery, fabrics, lacquerware, metalworks and archaeology, the museum is a must-visit landmark.

Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art

Opened in 1933 and recently renovated, Kyocera Museum is a landmark for modern and contemporary art in Kyoto. It houses a diverse collection of around 4,400 pieces of Kyoto art from various eras and genres, including Japanese paintings, Western paintings, sculptures, prints, crafts and calligraphy. Its new wing, Higashiyama Cube, focuses on contemporary art. The museum is known for its excellently curated special exhibitions.

Fukuda Art Museum

Perfect for those visiting Arashiyama, Fukuda Art Museum offers picturesque views of the river and a more peaceful atmosphere than some of Kyoto’s larger museums. It boasts a collection of approximately 2,000 works by Japanese painters from the Edo period to the modern era, including rare pieces.

Kyoto International Manga Museum

Housed in a former elementary school, this museum is a must-visit for manga enthusiasts. It features a vast collection of over 300,000 manga volumes (many available for reading), exhibits on the history and evolution of manga, interactive experiences and even opportunities to get a personalized portrait drawn by a manga artist.

Kyoto Railway Museum

Perfect for train lovers of all ages, this museum delves into Japan’s railway history with interactive exhibits and impressive train displays, including steam locomotives and bullet trains.

Raku Museum

Dedicated to the esteemed Raku family of potters, this museum provides a deep dive into their unique style of tea ceremony ceramics, which have been produced since the 16th century. It features an impressive collection of handmade Raku ceramics and seasonal exhibitions.

Engage in Traditional Japanese Experiences

Tea Ceremony

A quintessential Kyoto experience, traditional tea ceremonies provide people with the opportunity to learn the art of matcha preparation and appreciate Japanese hospitality in a serene indoor setting. Many tea houses, like those in Kiyomizu, offer English-friendly sessions, some even with kimono rental options.

Traditional Crafts Workshops

Get hands-on with Kyoto’s heritage. Options include:

Pottery workshops , such as making Kyo-yaki.

Wagashi-making classes using ingredients like red bean paste, rice flour and agar.

Origami and calligraphy classes with easy steps and guidance.

Woodblock printing ( Karakami ) , which involves carving an image in reverse onto a wooden block, inking it and then pressing it onto paper or fabric.

The Samurai Ninja Museum with Experience: Located near Nishiki Market, this interactive museum offers insights into Japan’s warrior culture with engaging exhibits and opportunities to try ninja tools or samurai sword performances.

Cooking classes: From sushi and ramen to bento boxes and traditional Kyoto dishes, you can learn to recreate your favorite Japanese flavors. Many classes also include a trip to Nishiki Market for ingredient sourcing.

Indoor Shopping and Culinary Gems

Rainy days are perfect for exploring Kyoto’s vibrant covered shopping arcades and cozy cafés, offering a chance to discover souvenirs and local flavors.

Browse Shopping Arcades

Nishiki Market (Kyoto’s Kitchen): While often bustling, the majority of Nishiki Market is covered, making it an ideal rainy-day destination. Explore over 100 stalls selling fresh produce, seafood, traditional Kyoto delicacies and souvenirs.

Teramachi and Shinkyogoku Shopping Streets : These two interconnected, covered shopping arcades run parallel to each other and offer a fantastic mix of traditional and modern shops. You’ll find everything from clothing, cosmetics and souvenirs to quirky anime goods and delicious street food. They’re also home to several small temples and shrines.

Department Stores : For a more modern shopping experience, Kyoto’s department stores offer multiple floors of fashion, homewares and exquisite food halls that are a feast for the senses.

Cozy Cafés

Cafés with a View : Seek out cafés that offer serene garden views, even on a rainy day. Many traditional machiya (townhouses) have been converted into charming cafés with inner courtyards. Nittodo Kyoto Cafe and Inoda Coffee are some beautiful options.

Local Coffee Shops : Kyoto has a thriving coffee scene. Check out places like Weekenders Coffee or Walden Woods Kyoto for a relaxing brew.

Temples and Shrines with Indoor Appeal

While many temples are known for their outdoor gardens, several in Kyoto offer significant indoor areas for contemplation, art appreciation, or to simply to enjoy the tranquil atmosphere.

Sanjusangendo Temple

An impressive temple that is home to 1,001 life-sized statues of Kannon, all housed in a magnificent wooden hall.

Kenninji Temple

Located in Gion, Kyoto’s oldest Zen temple offers beautiful dry gardens visible from inside its main halls. You can also experience sutra copying or zazen meditation here.

Higashi Honganji Temple

This vast temple complex near Kyoto Station features immense halls that provide a peaceful and uncrowded indoor experience.

Tofukuji Temple

Known for its stunning autumn foliage, Tofukuji also has impressive indoor areas, including its main hall and various sub-temples, offering serene spaces for reflection.

Nijo Castle

While the castle grounds are outdoors, the Ninomaru Palace offers a fantastic indoor exploration with ornate sliding doors, “nightingale floors,” which chirp to warn of intruders, and historical exhibits.

Practical Tips for a Rainy Day in Kyoto

Wear Appropriate Footwear

Comfortable, waterproof shoes are recommended.

Carry an Umbrella

While most accommodations offer umbrellas, having your own is convenient. You can also purchase affordable umbrellas at convenience stores, or purchase one of Japan’s famously high-quality and quirky designs.

Consider Public Transportation

Buses and subways are excellent for navigating Kyoto on a rainy day, keeping you dry between destinations.

Embrace the Atmosphere

Rain can add a slower-paced beauty to Kyoto’s sights, especially around temples and gardens, highlighting the lush greens and damp stone.

Check Opening Hours

Always verify the operating hours of attractions, as some may have reduced hours or specific closing days.