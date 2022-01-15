15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend and at Home: January 28–30

This week, we feature some independent events for Tokyoites who are looking to support local organizations. As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Tokyo, in addition to our usual event recommendations we have a few ideas to entertain you at home.

Note: From January 21, Tokyo and surrounding prefectures are under quasi-emergency following a recent Omicron outbreak. Residents are encouraged to avoid crowds, limit non-necessary outings and continue social distancing.

This Week Only

Tokyo-based Canadian artist Laurier Tiernan is set to host the second curated singer-songwriter showcase at What the Dickens in Ebisu. Four singer-songwriters will perform 20-minute sets by themselves on one acoustic guitar. No EQ, no FX and no backing tracks.

This time you can see Jonny Barefoot, Diego Davidenko, Marin Ishida and organizer Tiernan.

When: Jan 30 | More info

Looking for something quintessentially Japanese? Our friends at Omotenashi Selection are hosting a special pop-up shop in Nihonbashi this January. There you’ll find an exciting lineup of products, some of which were featured in our 2021 gift guides. If you’ve been looking for a special gift or simply want to get to know new and unique lesser-known Japanese producers, be sure to check it out.

When: Until Jan 30 | More info

This exhibition will be Hiroto Ikeuchi’s largest solo show to date and will present a conceptual space featuring full-body suits created with the development and manufacturing team of the body-enhancing robot company Skeletonics. Visitors will be able to experience new large-scale works created in collaboration with the interactive design company Prototype Inc. This will be featured alongside a selection of Ikeuchi’s previous works to provide visitors with the opportunity to see the development and inspiration behind his artistic process.

When: Until Jan 30 | More info

TW Picks

It’s a chocoholic’s dream afternoon tea served by the Tokyo Marriott Hotel as it incorporates milk, dark, white and ruby chocolate into all of its desserts. Spend a heartwarming afternoon drinking tea with friends, family and loved ones.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Celebrate the season of love with a visit to Grand Hyatt Tokyo. Indulge in a special strawberry-focused selection of sweets including double-layered choux filled with rich strawberry cream. Alongside the berries, take your pick from rose-infused desserts to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Throughout January and early February, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo will offer various Valentine’s-themed afternoon tea sets, signature cocktails and limited quantity chef specials. The hotel’s patisserie also has exquisitely crafted chocolate sets available for takeaway. Note: Please be sure to check the hotel website for more details on each Valentine’s Day and White Day deal.

When: Until Mar 14 | More info

From the late 1960s to the 1970s, American cinema faced a major turning point. The social changes characteristic of the time, such as the Vietnam anti-war movement, inspired innovative movies that shook the core of individual consciousness. This exhibition looks back on the light and darkness of these classic movies from a 21st century perspective.

When: Until Mar 13 | More info

From January 2022, I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki will exhibit the products of designer and illustrator Esther Sandler, under the name “Togetherness.” Togetherness is a label launched by Sandler, under which she creates products such as textiles, ceramics and cards. In addition to bold colors and beautiful designs, the creator is particularly proud of the environmentally friendly production, such as eschewing the use of harmful chemical substances and utilizing natural fibers that can be decomposed.

When: Until Mar 27 | More info

Winter Illuminations

As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of the Marunouchi Naka-dori street are brightly lit with around 1.2 million “Champagne Gold” lights. The lights stretch along Tokyo Torch Park and Otemachi Naka-dori street. Around Tokyo Torch Terrace, many restaurants and cafes have available terrace seats, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations.

When: Until Feb 14 | More info

When it comes to illuminations, Tokyo Dome City is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular places to visit in the capital. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. This year’s theme is “picture perfect illuminations.”

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land. The installations use LEDs projecting the world’s first jewel LED color developed by Motoko Ishii. The theme that Ishii chose for the 2021-2022 season is “The Glimmer of Hope! -Symphony of Diverse Lights-.” Various colorful illuminations come together to create a magical environment.

When: Until Apr 4 | More info

Things To Do at Home

12. Whip up your favorite dishes and drinks

Restaurants have to close early but your kitchen doesn’t. Pro chef or not, everyone has the ability to cook and this may be the perfect time to do it. If you always wanted to learn how to make gyoza, or roll the perfect tamagoyaki, there’s no time like the present. Why not check out some of our recipes:

13. Reading at home

We also have quite a few fiction and non-fiction recommendations if you prefer the company of a good book and a warm cup of coffee to relax.

15. Netflix at home

Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.