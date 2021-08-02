17 Things To Do Instead of Going Out This Weekend: August 6–8

With Covid-19 cases standing at an all-time high in Tokyo, it’s best to forget about art exhibitions and festivals.

While more Tokyoites are getting vaccinated every day, the vaccination rates in Japan remain way behind those of Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy and Germany according to the latest data.

So instead of going out this weekend, stay safe and fill your time with one or some of these 17 things to do at home. All are free or, at most, very inexpensive.

1. Watch your favorite athletes compete for the gold

After years of anticipation, planning and numerous challenges, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally happening. No matter what country you’re rooting for there’s surely something worth watching. TW put together a handy guide to catching the events if you’re unsure of where to start – or, like some of the TW staff, don’t own a TV.

For additional live commentary on the Games, make sure to follow our Weekender 2020 Twitter account and see what’s on the Tokyo 2020 schedule in the upcoming days.

2. Or catch up with our daily updates

Your work or daily activities might prevent you from watching the Games. If you still want to stay in the loop, we have a daily updates post you can check out multiple times a day for the latest news. Also keep an eye out for deep dives and commentary on various Olympic-related news such as our review of the opening ceremony.

3. See what else is trending in Japan through podcasts

Listen to one of the many, many great podcasts about Japan. Our favorites include Tokyo Speaks, Japan by River Cruise, Abroad in Japan and Trash Taste. There are plenty of shows to discover covering a range of topics, from life in Tokyo, Japan news, spooky Japanese folktales and even some on learning Japanese. See our full list for more recommendations.

4. Expand your knowledge of new Japanese music

If podcasts aren’t your jam, try giving new Japanese music a shot. Go outside of your comfort zone with our Ed’s Picks series. Music writer Ed Cunningham shares some rare finds that your Spotify Release Radar playlist might not pick up.

5. Try your hand at making homemade kakigori (shaved ice)

With summer 2021 being the second scorching hot season we live through with Covid, you’ve probably tasted every ice cream and frozen snack from your local convenience store freezer by now. Change up your cool dessert options by trying your hand at making kakigori at home. It’s easier than you think! And we wouldn’t leave you stranded without a recipe.

6. Perfect making iced coffee at home

Unless you have a coffee stand 15-minutes away, then you’re probably already making your morning coffee at home. But a weekend coffee isn’t the same as a weekday coffee. Take an afternoon to treat yourself to really good, almost-too-cold iced coffee. Last year, when Japanese iced coffee was all the rage for some reason, we published three recipes to recreate at home to stay cool and caffeinated in the summer.

7. Take a culinary tour of Japan from your home kitchen

Now is hardly the time to catch the travel bug, but you can soothe the itch to go places by taking a culinary tour of Japan at home. Last year we shared eight recipes inspired by famous food spots you can make with the ingredients found at most Japanese supermarkets. Minimal tools required and guaranteed deliciousness.

8. Perfect your photography skills when walking around your neighborhood

Taking daily walks and staying fit is good for mental health especially these days. While you might’ve seen every corner of your neighborhood by now, consider taking these times as an opportunity to develop or sharpen some photography skills. We’re hoping to hold another photo contest this fall so start hunting for the perfect spot.

9. Practice writing kanji

Being able to read and write kanji is crucial to mastering the Japanese language. If you live in Japan, chances are it’s easy to find reading material, whether it’s at the local bookstore or online. But there are fewer and fewer opportunities that require you to write kanji and no practice means that even though you can read them, you’ll have a hard time filling out a form if it comes to it. If you’re in need of extra support in your learning, read our review of WaniKani and see if the web app is right for you.

10. Or work on your listening skills

Another issue we’ve encountered when we transitioned to remote work is not being able to listen to as much real Japanese at home. Netflix is a great source of entertainment (and we have some recommendations for you below) but it is also a good tool to study Japanese. See our list of 14 TV series and films you can binge and study with. We also have a list of Japanese kids’ shows for parents.

11. Play your way through Japan

Some very good video games were released in the last few years that offer great escapism. If traveling is what you’re missing, try playing Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, which can teach you the ins and outs of growing rice, or Ghosts of Tsushima if you’ve always wanted to be a samurai (not the Tom Cruise kind). Pokémon also recently released Pokémon Unite, a free multiplayer online game if you’re aiming to be only the very best trainer out there.

12. Hop on the TikTok trends on the rise in Japan

There’s plenty of fun to be had online. The platform that launched the career of many online personalities can offer a bit of fun at home. Just be careful not to get sucked in for hours – we know this from experience. See what’s trending on TikTok in Japan. Also, a great alternative way to study the language if you don’t have the mental energy to crack open a notebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TW Book Club (@twbookclub)

13. Read a newly released Japanese novel

If you love Japanese literature, there are many anticipated releases to be excited for this year. The weekend is always a good time for reading but you can take a break from going down your reading list to pick up something new. Here are our top nine new novels to come out this year.

14. Alternatively, take a break from fiction and read a Japan memoir

Earlier this year the TW Book Club held its very first author Q&A with Hannah Kirshner. This inspired us to read more non-fiction and see what other members of Japan’s international community have experienced during their time here. Get inspired and browse our full list of recommendations.

15. If all else fails, read a spooky horror story

Horror is a popular genre to read in Japan during the month of August. Whether you prefer the ghostly folktale or a modern horror story, these books are sure to give the chills to get you through the hottest and most humid month of the year.

16. Clean your Tokyo apartment

A cluttered space can mean a cluttered mind. Take this extra time at home to dispose (responsibly!) of unused clothes, check you aren’t keeping expired medicine, flip your mattress, air out your closets. You might’ve been running your AC all day, every day – it’s probably time to clean that too. You can always look to Marie Kondo for inspiration on how to reorganize your home.

17. Plan your next Japan wellcation – whenever it ends up being

Just because we’re stuck at home doesn’t mean we can’t dream of our next travel. Japan was voted as one of the top wellcation destinations so the TW editors put together a list of tried and tested places that will take away all your worries. There’s no harm in dreaming, right?

Feature image by Anna Petek