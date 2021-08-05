Awash with beautiful coastlines and lots of summer entertainment on show, Kamakura and the area of Shonan are the best places to enjoy the zest of the season.

This month, with many new openings and new trends to check out, the momentum of the area shows no sign of slowing down. Here is some local news on what new things are happening in and around the area during August 2021.

Seasonal Activities

Feel the summer vibes along the Zushi coast

Spending quality time at the beach is a must in Shonan during the summer. With beach houses back in business this season, Zushi coast is bustling with energy and filled with summer vibes. Riding the wave on your surfboard or relaxing while you float on your SUP are great ways to enjoy the water. This gets even better when combined with the marvelous views of Mt Fuji and Enoshima in the background. If you’re lucky and catch the ocean at low tide, you’ll also find great rock pools full of sea creatures, perfect for kids to explore nature.

Where: 2-3 Shinjuku, Zushi

Plan your trip with more Zushi inspiration.

Chill with a cold beverage at The Best Kiosk in Zushi

Newly opened near the Keikyu Zushi Hayama station, The Best Kiosk is a cozy coffee stand and a pop-up event space that’s perfect for you to drop in on your way to or back from the Zushi Coast.

Their superb coffee also has a refill service. On top of that, there’s lemonade and cold juice drinks along with some snacks for you to nibble on.

You’ll also find good shopping and workshops offered here on an ad hoc basis. From August 14-15, New York club will be holding a pop-up store, so why not check it out when you’re next visiting the area.

Where: 6-5-1 Zushi, Zushi

Food and Drinks

Special Summer Lunch and Barbecue at Amandan Blue Kamakura

Located just a stone’s throw away from Yuigahama beach, this famous wedding and function facility, Amandan Blue Kamakura is opening its restaurant service for lunch during July and August. The full course of delightful French cuisine is truly exquisite, even better when combined with the spectacular panoramic view of Sagami Bay. If you want to catch up with family and friends over the holidays, the facility also offers a stylish gourmet barbecue service.

Where: 5-2-25 Zaimokuza, Kamakura

Savor Authentic Kakigori at Nakamachi Hyouka-ten Kamakura

Generally, snow cones are seen merely as bowls of plain shaved ice with syrup, but for the Japanese, kakigori has been considered a delectable summer art since ancient times. Authentic kakigori is prepared using a tennen goori, an extremely precious kind of natural ice specially formulated only with the frost of winter.

The newly opened kakigori shop in Yuigahama, Nakamachi Hyouka-ten Kamakura, specializes in kakigori following this traditional style. All of the kakigori are prepared with this special ice from Mount Yatsugatake. Each one is flavored with fresh seasonal toppings such as strawberries harvested in the region of Nagano.

Where: 6-7 Sasamemachi, Kamakura

New Hotel Opening

Enjoy a summer stay at The Harbor terrace

Just opened on July 1, 2021, The Harbor Terrace is a vacation rental facility offering a premium stay at their stunning waterfront accommodation. Every room comes with a gorgeous view of Sagami Bay and you can enjoy it like you own the place since most of your living essentials come included. There’s a beautiful infinity pool on their rooftop, so let yourself unwind while you take a dip and enjoy the marvelous view of the ocean. The restaurant and private barbecue service also offer exquisite food with a view.

Where: 5-14-7 Kotsubo, Zushi

