17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: March 12-14

Each of us will have our own way of commemorating March 11. This might be reflecting by ourselves, heading to a memorial exhibition, reading a book or looking ahead. It could be time to reciprocate those delicious Valentine’s Day chocolates you received a month ago, listen to a podcast or celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Yokohama. There’s no right or wrong way to spend this week.
1. Kosai Hori + Erize Hori – “To Remember- Who am I?”
The Japan Art Inheritance Association presents the first of two exhibitions in support of East Japan Earthquake reconstruction. To Remember- Who am I? is an audio and video installation by the creative unit Kosai Hori + Erize Hori, and involves the artists’ account of a devastated site a month after the 2011 earthquake. Immersing the viewer in image and sound, the installation asks them to both remember the past and envision a new age: What comes after disaster?
When: Until Mar 26
Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku
2. Disaster and Future – 10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake
10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, a special exhibition looks back at the memories, challenges and consequences of this national tragedy. The effects of the natural disaster on March 11, 2011 continue to affect the local communities and citizens of Japan. Looking back on videos and materials recorded by NHK, along with interactive exhibits, visitors will be led through various zones considering the past, present and future of Japan in the face of adversity.
When: Until Mar 28
Where: Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation), 2-3-6 Aomi, Koto-ku
3. Settai Style ― From Edo Chic to Tokyo Modern
This exhibition celebrates the modernity and continuing influence of the artist and designer Settai Komura (1887-1940). By successfully imbuing the essence of Edo style but adding a distinctly modern flair, Settai Komura developed designs that continue to influence artists today. Undeniably charming, his work covered a range of mediums including book design, illustration, prints, stage sets and advertising.
When: Until Apr 18
Where: Mitsui Memorial Museum, Nihonbashimuromachi 2-1-1, Chuo-ku
4. Constable: A History of His Affections in England
An exhibition of works by the revolutionary romantic English landscape painter. John Constable (1776-1836) is widely known and revered for his glorious works depicting scenes of England with his personal and intimate touch. From the rural fields of his birthplace in Suffolk to the historic sights of nearby Sailsbury, Hampstead, Brighton and beyond, the artist’s detailed works capture a vibrant sense of his love of the land which led many to a newfound appreciation of the landscape genre.
When: Until May 30
Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
5. Cherry Blossoms Bloom at TeamLab Planets
TeamLab Planets will reopen and with it an explosion of pink in time for cherry blossom season. Its interactive artworks such as ‘Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers’ will surround you with thousands of blooming cherry blossoms. At the ‘Infinity’ installation, the digital koi around your ankles will scatter and burst into the seasonal flower. What’s more, delicious cherry blossom sweets, such as dorayaki, can be found at the on-site food stand.
When: Mar 6 – Apr 30
Where: teamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku
6. Hunters on Land Exhibition
An exhibition at the National Museum of Nature and Science takes a close-up look at the predators of the animal world. Take a walk on the wild side and discover fascinating facts and remarkable natural history artifacts at this special exhibition, ‘Hunters on Land’. From crocodiles to tigers, and even bees, learn about the importance, evolution and hunting tactics of predators in the ecosystem.
When: Mar 9 – Jun 13
Where: National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku
7. VOCA Exhibition 2021
For the Vision of Contemporary Art exhibition, curators, journalists and researchers are asked to recommend artists under 40, who then exhibit their two-dimensional works. Past exhibitors have included Yoshitomo Nara and Takashi Murakami. This year, we see such promising artists as Nanae Mitobe and Shu Okamoto.
When: Mar 12 – Mar 30
Where: Ueno Royal Museum, 1-2 Uenokoen, Taito-ku
8. Tom and Jerry Cartoon Carnival
The animated cartoon ‘Tom and Jerry’ has long fascinated children around the world as a symbol of American culture. Laforet Harajuku is holding an exhibition that celebrates the whacky fun these two much-loved characters enjoy, featuring short animations, trick art, a space filled with cheese, collaborative works with many artists and more.
When: Mar 12 – Mar 28
Where: Laforet Museum, 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
9. 2021 Valentine and White Day Sweets at Park Hyatt Tokyo
Treat yourself, or somebody you love, to Park Hyatt Tokyo’s upcoming Valentine and White Day confectionary. Pastry Boutique has recently appointed Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet to create this luxurious collection which includes: Pink Bliss, rich and creamy mousse cakes topped with delicate flowers; Valentine Hearts, simple heart-shaped chocolates with three flavors; Chocolate Tablet, filled with homemade almond and hazelnut gianduja, and Chocolate Bar Collection and Japanese Tea Truffles.
When: Until Mar 14
Where: Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku
10. Beauty & the Beast Strawberry Castle Banquet
A decadent dessert buffet awaits you offering delicious sweets and treats with a rose and strawberry theme. The elegant and exciting world of Beauty & the Beast is conjured up at this magnificent feast at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay. Indulge in pink rose cupcakes, strawberry mousse with rose petals and even a beast-like chocolate cake!
When: Until May 3
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku
11. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea
Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewellery maison.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
12. JPCS2021 – Japanese Pop Culture SAG Exhibition
Span Art Gallery hosts an exhibition of Japanese pop culture artists with an eye for a global outlook. As many facets of Japan’s popular culture have become popular around the world in recent years, international interest in Japanese art and illustration is also rising. This exhibition features works by 13 contemporary Japanese artists working in a variety of fields and attracting attention overseas.
When: Until Mar 16
Where: Span Art Gallery, 2-5-22 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku
13. Shin Hamada – “atarimae no kototachi e”
Though the pictures of Shin Hamada range from vast urban landscapes to microcosms of the city, all his work has a distinct slice-of-life, even voyeuristic, feel – getting up close to rocks on the ground, or the window of a family restaurant, scenes we would not notice in a daily rhythm. He actually dabbles in pottery as well, a total realization of his seeming fascination with material, texture and the often-underappreciated surfaces of things. His new solo exhibition represents yet another step of Hamada’s striving for experimentation.
When: Until Apr 4
Where: Open Letter, 5-3-17 Shimotakaido, Suginami-ku
14. Kota Kishi Photo Exhibition －Part 2－
Following his first exhibition, photographer Kota Kishi is holding his second exhibition at the Photographer’s gallery in Shinjuku this month. At the exhibition, you’ll find photographs from his latest photobook as well as some of his unpublished works. Most of the photographs were taken at three different districts in Japan: Kamagasaki in Osaka, Sanya in Tokyo, and Kotobukicho in Yokohama.
When: Until Mar 19
Where: photographer’s gallery, 2-16-11-401 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
15. Shimokitazawa MOTTAINAI Handmade Market
Browse and buy unique handmade goods direct from the artists and creators at this outdoor craft market. Discover a wide range of goods, from jewellery and remade vintage items, to contemporary crafts. The friendly and fashionable event is organized by MOTTAINAI flea markets and Aozorakoten Handmade markets.
When: Mar 13 – Mar 14
Where: Shimokitazawa Station
Explore Japan through the lens of your favorite Ghibli films. This virtual tour takes you through various locations in Japan, which are said to have inspired seven of the most popular Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.
When: Until April 10
Where: Online
17. St. Patrick’s Day Yokohama Green Light Up Event
Due to the current COVID situation, unfortunately, there won’t be the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade we have come to know and love. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be events to celebrate Ireland’s best holiday. Take a trip to Yokohama to see landmarks lit up in green lights or watch online from Mar 14.
When: Mar 12 – Mar 17
Where: Around Yokohama or Online