17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: March 12-14

Each of us will have our own way of commemorating March 11. This might be reflecting by ourselves, heading to a memorial exhibition, reading a book or looking ahead. It could be time to reciprocate those delicious Valentine’s Day chocolates you received a month ago, listen to a podcast or celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Yokohama. There’s no right or wrong way to spend this week.

The Japan Art Inheritance Association presents the first of two exhibitions in support of East Japan Earthquake reconstruction. To Remember- Who am I? is an audio and video installation by the creative unit Kosai Hori + Erize Hori, and involves the artists’ account of a devastated site a month after the 2011 earthquake. Immersing the viewer in image and sound, the installation asks them to both remember the past and envision a new age: What comes after disaster?

When: Until Mar 26

Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku



10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, a special exhibition looks back at the memories, challenges and consequences of this national tragedy. The effects of the natural disaster on March 11, 2011 continue to affect the local communities and citizens of Japan. Looking back on videos and materials recorded by NHK, along with interactive exhibits, visitors will be led through various zones considering the past, present and future of Japan in the face of adversity.

When: Until Mar 28

Where: Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation), 2-3-6 Aomi, Koto-ku

This exhibition celebrates the modernity and continuing influence of the artist and designer Settai Komura (1887-1940). By successfully imbuing the essence of Edo style but adding a distinctly modern flair, Settai Komura developed designs that continue to influence artists today. Undeniably charming, his work covered a range of mediums including book design, illustration, prints, stage sets and advertising.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Mitsui Memorial Museum, Nihonbashimuromachi 2-1-1, Chuo-ku

An exhibition of works by the revolutionary romantic English landscape painter. John Constable (1776-1836) is widely known and revered for his glorious works depicting scenes of England with his personal and intimate touch. From the rural fields of his birthplace in Suffolk to the historic sights of nearby Sailsbury, Hampstead, Brighton and beyond, the artist’s detailed works capture a vibrant sense of his love of the land which led many to a newfound appreciation of the landscape genre.

When: Until May 30

Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku



TeamLab Planets will reopen and with it an explosion of pink in time for cherry blossom season. Its interactive artworks such as ‘Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers’ will surround you with thousands of blooming cherry blossoms. At the ‘Infinity’ installation, the digital koi around your ankles will scatter and burst into the seasonal flower. What’s more, delicious cherry blossom sweets, such as dorayaki, can be found at the on-site food stand.

When: Mar 6 – Apr 30

Where: teamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku