Japan’s 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast Released

It’s official: Tokyo’s cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom by the end of March, according to the recently released 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast, courtesy of the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC). The forecast is based on predictions following the first blossoms (kaika) to the full bloom spectacle (mankai) in over 1,000 viewing spots from Hokkaido to Kagoshima.

Last year, the much-anticipated season was severely affected by the first wave of Covid-19 in Japan. Unfortunately, it’s looking like this year might also discourage the usual under-the-tree drinking parties. But this doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the season. Instead of large gatherings, this year, why not plan some socially-distant walks around your neighborhood?

The first bloom in Tokyo is estimated for around March 23, just about ten days later than last year. The full bloom is expected to hit the capital at the very end of the month.

Updates on estimated dates will be posted on the Otenki Navigator, as well as on the Sakura Navi app.

Featured image: Shinjuku Gyoen, Tokyo. Shutterstock