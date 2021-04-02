Japan’s Cherry Blossoms Through the Ages

Every year we try and predict the time when cherry blossoms will bloom exactly. The Japan Meteorological Agency has it down to a science (with an admitted margin of error), scientists are inspecting the buds well in advance, and designated index sakura trees checked meticulously. The index sakura tree for Tokyo is in Yasukuni Shrine, and when it blooms the cherry blossom season is pronounced open.

And every year we are caught off guard by the full bloom, and then the rivers and gutters full of petals. So, this is what that mono no aware feeling (bittersweet awareness of the impermanence of things) feels like. And judging by the haiku and tanka of the past, it’s a feeling we shared with many who lived centuries before us.

What we also have in common with people of the past are the hanami picnics and cherry blossom admiration. Yes, you might be sipping a sakura latte, instead of sake, but let’s not dwell on the differences. We take photos in an effort to keep the short-lived cherry blossoms longer, and Japanese artists in the past were etching ukiyo-e woodblock prints with sakura and hanami.

Here is a selection of Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints that show cherry blossoms in Japan:

Cherry Blossoms in Ukiyo-E Woodblock Prints

Edo (Tokyo)

Title: Enjoying the Cherry Blossoms at Koganei (1886) by Toyohara Chikanobu

A lavish hanami picnic has been the norm ever since the Heian period (from 794 to 1185), with most commoners joining in the cultural practice by the Edo period (from 1603 to 1868). Often people read poetry and sang songs under the cherry blossoms.

Title: Viewing Cherry Blossoms in the Inner Precincts of the Temple at Asakusa (1857) by Utagawa Kunisato

Temples and shrines have always had a bond with cultivating gardens and planting and caring for trees. Naturally, to this day, there are cherry trees around places of worship, as well as cemeteries.

Title: Cherry Trees in Rain on the Sumida River Embankment (1835-39), from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital, by Utagawa Hiroshige

Title: Holiday of Cherry Blossoms at Naka-no-chô in the Yoshiwara, from the series Famous Places in Edo (1840-58) by Utagawa Hiroshige

Yoshiwara, also referred to as pleasure quarters, was the entertainment area of old Tokyo, in an area near today’s Asakusa.

Kyoto

Title: Very Famous Places Visited by Genji: Cherry Blossoms at Kinkakuji Temple, Kyoto (1875) by Utagawa Yoshitora

Title: Chion-in Temple in Kyoto (1935) by Yoshida Hiroshi

Cherry Blossoms in Old Photographs

After the Edo period, came the Meiji era of modernization and photography was the big novelty in the early 20th century. They were sometimes hand-colored or colorized today to better illustrate the time the photo was taken.

Cherry blossoms in Ueno. Postcard from 1900-1906

Cherry blossoms in Ueno. Postcard from 1915-1930

All ukiyo-e images are from the open-source Ukiyo-e.org database unless indicated otherwise. All photographs’ sources are credited in the captions.

