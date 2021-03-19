Celebrate Spring: The TW Sakura Photo Contest is Officially Open

We launched our very first photo contest at the end of 2020 to encourage our readers to head outside and enjoy the seasonal fall colors – all while maintaining social distance, of course. We were positively overwhelmed and so happy to see your enthusiasm and energy. We also found that many of you have been hiding your photography talents from us!

How to participate

We want to bring the photo contest back this spring, highlighting Japan’s emblematic flower: the cherry blossom. Here is how you can participate:

Follow Tokyo Weekender on Instagram

Share a recent or past photo featuring sakura

Use the hashtag #TWSakura2021

Tag TW so we can find you

WIN!

So you might be wondering what there is to win. Well, we’re putting together a gift box of sakura-inspired goodies. We want this to be a surprise so we won’t reveal exactly what you’ll find inside but if you’re a fan of Japanese stationery and seasonal treats you’re in for a good time. The photo contest officially launches on March 19 and we will be accepting submissions until April 30.

Details

Winners will be contacted by a member of TW staff via Instagram and the top 10 entries will be featured on the TW website and Instagram page in early May.

Readers outside Japan are more than welcome to participate and are eligible to make the top 10. However, we will only be able to ship the gift box to a reader currently residing in Japan.

Thank you for your understanding and good luck!