Pack Your Bags for a Workation Wonderland at Hakuba Valley

The year 2020 taught us that we can work from anywhere in the world. Thanks to advances in digital technology we can work from the beach, the mountains, and even the ski slopes. To adapt an expression from Hemingway to the parlance of our times – our workplace is a moveable office.

For Tokyo residents, what better place to scroll through reports and respond to emails this winter than Hakuba Valley in Nagano Prefecture.

Take a Workation in Hakuba Valley

Japan’s largest snow resort, Hakuba Valley consists of 10 major snow resorts, and famously hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics. Located just 2.5 hours from Tokyo, it has become a prime destination for international skiers and snowboarders.

The snow resorts offer everything from welcoming beginners’ slopes to off-piste adventure, plus English-language ski instruction. All 10 resorts can be conveniently accessed using the Hakuba Valley Ticket – one lift ticket for all 10 resorts. This is perfect for long-stay visitors – or those who plan to stick around and get some work done in between runs on the pristine slopes.

The New Snow Peak Land Station Hakuba

To accommodate workationers, there are several new upscale facilities – with WiFi and internet connection – that provide quiet sanctuaries for concentrated effort. Hakuba Valley and Japanese outdoor lifestyle manufacturer Snow Peak have collaborated over the years to provide luxurious venues for guests, and this year’s newest addition – Snow Peak Land Station Hakuba, opened in July 2020 – is in a class of its own.

Designed by Kengo Kuma, architect of the New National Stadium in Tokyo among many other prominent landmarks, the multi-purpose facility is home to a flagship store, restaurant, café, accommodations, and an outdoor event space. The aesthetics make use of natural materials to harmonize with the mountainous natural surroundings, while the interior ceiling is designed to resemble snowflakes. Take in the magnificence of Japan’s Northern Alps from the outdoor terrace, all while plugging away at work.

World-Class Dining & Accommodations

While making your new home away from the office in Hakuba Valley, stay overnight at a place that will ease the stress of the daily grind. Hatago Maruhachi in the Hakuba Iwatake area is an integrated resort that preserves the atmosphere of an Edo-era Japanese village, and places importance on comfort and relaxation.

On the interior, luxurious, modern suites are kitted with high-end technology and appliances, while the shared kitchen is clean and convenient, perfect to accommodate workation guests.

Once the work is done, it is time to unwind. The glamping-style Field Suite Hakuba produced by Snow Peak offers an Après & Dining Tour – a fine dining experience on the slopes of Happo-one. Reward your full day’s work with a full-course meal prepared by a highly skilled private chef, paired with selected local Nagano wines.

Looking towards 2021, with more and more office workers in search of new locations to complete their work in safe and clean environments away from the crowds, Hakuba Valley is ahead of the curve in providing state-of-the-art facilities where guests can stay connected to the world while reconnecting with nature.

Discover the new meaning of work-life balance at the snow resorts of Hakuba Valley.

Find out more

Hakuba Valley

hakubavalley.com

Snow Peak Land Station Hakuba

snowpeak.co.jp/landstation/hakuba

Hatago Maruhachi

hatagomaruhachi.jp

Field Suite Hakuba

fieldsuite-hakuba.com/en