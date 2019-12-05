Hakuba Valley: 5 Things To Do at Japan’s Largest Snow Resort Besides Ski

Hakuba Valley is a collective of 10 major ski resorts that has served as a winter getaway in Nagano Prefecture long before it was home to the 1998 Winter Olympics. More than two million visitors travel to Hakuba village every year, with more international skiers and snowboarders discovering the world-class powder just 2.5 hours from Tokyo. With this influx, Japan’s largest snow resort is providing new activities and luxuries for guests looking for more than just alpine adventure.

VIP Lounge

Hakuba Iwatake resort organizes many activities aside from skiing, such as snowshoeing and a summer mountain bike course. From December 21, 2019, skiers can take advantage of the new HAKUBA S-CLASS VIP service at Iwatake Snow Field. This first-class experience offers VIP-dedicated services in addition to priority boarding for gondolas and designated lifts.

Field Suite Hakuba Après & Dining

Last year Happo-one introduced the glamorous Field Suite Hakuba – a high-altitude fine-dining experience at the snow resort. This year, they raised the bar even further with elegant course dishes and local Nagano wine pairings in a private luxury setting.

Hakuba Mountain Beach

This year Happo-one introduces a beach resort on top of the world. Located at an altitude of 1,400m, visitors to the free terrace can look down on the silvery slopes and the Hakuba landscape. Relax in the outdoor Jacuzzi or the unique “Gondola Sauna,” the first of its kind in Japan.

Tubers High

Kashimayari Snow Resort introduces the long-awaited Tubers High snow tube course. Slide down a 500m run that is sure to bring a smile to the face of everyone in the family.

Happy Anniversary

ABLE Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort celebrates its 50th anniversary while Hakuba47 commemorates 30 years with several events including the “Let’s Go to New Zealand” lottery offering two lucky Goryu and Hakuba47 customers New Zealand airplane tickets. In addition, visitors can win a five-year season ticket or a three-year season ticket by lottery.

Something Extra for the Skiers & Snowboarders

Hakuba Valley All-Mountain Lift Ticket (¥6,100 for one-day adult ticket; ¥3,500 for ages six to 12) provides access to all 10 resorts, as well as free shuttle transportation between each. The new online shop allows visitors to purchase lift tickets in advance. Simply show your proof of purchase at the ski resort ticket window.

Sponsored Post