New Music Video – ‘Entrepreneur Japan Edition’ – Profiles Japan’s Black Business Leaders & Creatives

Film Director Darryl Wharton-Rigby creates new video – Entrepreneur Japan Edition – which already received accolades from the song's original producer, Pharrell Williams

by

Japan-based film director Darryl Wharton-Rigby released a music video profiling some of the most prolific Black business leaders and creatives operating in Tokyo and throughout Japan.

The five-minute video was inspired by the music video collaboration titled “Entrepreneur,” released last month by Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z. “Entrepreneur” highlights Black entrepreneurs such as rapper Tyler, The Creator, filmmaker Issa Rae and Broadway performer Robert Hartwell, and Wharton-Rigby wanted to feature Black entrepreneurs from across the diaspora operating here in Japan.

“[The music video] captures and highlights prominent creatives and business people as well as shines a light on some of the younger and more unique professionals that have all made Japan their home,” Wharton-Rigby told TW.

Those appearing in the video titled “Entrepreneur Japan Edition” include Soul Food House owners David and LaTonya Whitaker, Kyle’s Good Finds bakery owner Kyle Sexton, Gochisosama online market founder Kina Jackson, author and journalist Baye McNeil, Kobe-based architect and professor Nsenda Lukumwena and several more. The song, “Entrepreneur,” plays throughout, with Tokyo-based rapper Rhyming Gaijin performing a freestyle rap over the beat.

Also appearing are organizers of the Tokyo Black Lives Matter march, Jaime Smith and Sierra Todd, and Ayana Wyse, who helped organize the Black Lives Matter march in Osaka. The Black Lives Matter march in Tokyo attracted more than 3,000, bringing to light continued misrepresentations of Black people in Japanese media, particularly an irresponsible segment released by NHK attempting to explain the Black Lives Matter movement.

Darryl Wharton-Rigby is the second African-American to make a feature film in Japan. His film Stay, now available on Amazon Prime, was filmed in Tokyo and won multiple accolades including Best International Feature Film at the Baltimore International Black Film Festival and the Audience Choice Award at the Royal Starr Film Festival in Detroit.

Feature photo by Ed Thompson

 

 

