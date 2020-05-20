Announcing the TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Party Lineup

When announcing last month’s One World: Together at Home special broadcast, concert curator Lady Gaga said the purpose of bringing together top artists from all genres of music including Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder and Paul McCartney was to “highlight the singular, kind global community that is arising right now.”

The unprecedented global pandemic brought on by Covid-19 has kept most of us at home for months now in self-quarantine. In a way, this lockdown has brought the global community closer together as we are allowed time and the technology to connect with friends and family from all over the world.

We at Tokyo Weekender feel obligated to do our part to knit together our community here in Tokyo, and share their talents and their messages of friendship and fellowship with those of you at home.

TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Party

The TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Party will be held on Friday, May 22, from 7pm (Tokyo time). Just head to our Instagram page to watch inspired performances by some of our favorite people, including pop trio Three1989, DJ and producer Risa Taniguchi and improve comedy troupe Pirates of Tokyo Bay.

Here is more information about the special performers involved, who like us, and Lady Gaga, “want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.”

YY

Asuka is a koto player. Wocasi is a DJ. Together they are YY. YY (waiwai) means a lot of people enjoy the experience in comfort. They recreate classical Japanese songs in a captivating, modern style. Asuka manipulate the technique and tone of the traditional Japanese stringed instrument, the koto, to blend with Wocasi’s hypnotizing beats.

Ladybeard

Ladybeard needs little introduction. The cross-dressing, heavy-metal singing professional wrestler from Australia went viral in 2015 as the frontman of Japanese kawaiicore band Ladybaby. Today tours with this new band, Deadlift Lolita, and makes public appearances around the world. Ladybeard was happy to share his unique brand of genkiness with TW viewers.

Michiyo Yagi

Michiyo Yagi is a master of the koto. She has collaborated with the world’s top jazz musicians and performed at the world’s top jazz festivals inlcudng the preeminent Moers Festival in Germany, where she blew away the audience by performing with two bass players and two of Japan’s top jazz drummers. Last winter Yagi released her 12th album, Into the Forest, a mature, measured compilation of original songs that features her vocals for the first time.

Showa-Kayo Disco

Justin Miller (aka DJ Dandy) is the organizer of Tokyo nightlife mainstay Showa Kayo Night, in which international DJs showcase the best of Japanese oldies from the Showa Era (1926-1989). Showa Kayo (literally- “showa period singing songs”) can come from anytime in this period, but are generally thought of as Japanese oldies from the ‘50s through ‘80s. Miller created an exclusive set to be shared with TW Together listeners.

Andrew Sloman

Sloman started his music career in his native England before locating to India and then Japan. He formed the folk-rock group The Kave and gained notoriety in 2012 when a video of Sloman serenading stranded train passengers with his guitar during a typhoon went viral. Sloman released his solo album One and All in November 2018.

Kensuke Ide

An intimidatingly creative man who devoted almost a decade of his life to film before turning to music for his debut album, 2015’s Kensuke Ide & His Mothership, Ide doesn’t produce music often. When he does, his work is conceptually and musically peerless. Released in April 2020, Contact From Exne Kedy and the Poltergeists is his second album with his “mothership” of musicians.

Pirates of Tokyo Bay

This year the improv group is celebrating 10 years entertaining audiences in Tokyo. The improv comedy style of POTB is similar to the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and attracts a mix of internationally-minded locals, smarter tourists and international expats in Tokyo. The show is a fast-paced mix of improvisational theater and songs.

Three1989

Often shortened to Three, the ’80s soul pop trio skyrocketed to worldwide fame in part thanks to vocalist Shohey Uemura’s appearance on Netflix’s 2018-2019 season of Terrace House Opening New Doors set in Karuizawa. Three1989 had a busy 2019. With an average of two shows a week across two nationwide tours and a studio album release, they didn’t have much down time. Yet, they were kind enough to provide a song for TW to share with our online audience.

Risa Taniguchi

Highly sought after DJ and producer Risa Taniguchi travels back and forth from Europe and her home in Tokyo to perform her signature tracks. Late last year her song, “Enough,” was listed as a track on the SUM VA release by German label Second State. Taniguchi is not only an incredibly talented musician, but she also a lot of fun to hang out with at the izakaya.

