COVID-19 in Japan: Daily Updates

As of May 1, 2020, the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 3,308,548 people and caused 234,112 deaths in 210 countries and regions. While statistics show that approximately 80% of infected patients have mild or no symptoms, the nature of the virus is still largely unknown, which is why it is crucial to stay informed and strive to prevent yourself from contracting the virus and/or unconsciously spreading it to other people.

May 1, 2020 Daily News Updates

The government is considering extending the nationwide state of emergency by one month following experts’ recommendations.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the Tokyo Olympics would not take place next year as planned unless the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

Coronavirus-related crimes are on the rise across the country. Among the most recently reported cases is this of a woman in her 70s who was robbed of ¥14 million after a man pretending to be her brother called to ask for the cash, saying he was in trouble due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, a supermarket in Aichi was robbed of ¥10 million on Sunday.

Japan’s March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year. Meanwhile, job availability slipped to a more than three-year low, official data revealed on Tuesday.



How do I receive my ¥100,000 from the government?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the government will be making a one-time ¥100,000 cash payment to every resident of Japan in order to help alleviate some of the economic pressure caused by the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

All foreign residents who have a Residence Card (i.e. who are registered as residents in Japan as of April 27, 2020) are eligible to receive the cash subsidy from the government.

Local municipal government offices will begin sending out subsidy application forms, addressed to the head of every household in Japan (if you live alone, you are the head of the household). To receive the ¥100,000, fill in the application form, including bank account information, where you would like the money to be transferred to. (You will not receive the cash if you don’t apply for it.)

After you’ve filled in the application form, mail it back to your local government office, along with a copy of an official ID document of the head of the household (Residence card, Passport copy, or Driver’s License).

If you have a My Number Card, and can also apply online. The application website, however, is yet to be announced.

The government is expected to start sending out the cash benefits in May.

COVID-19: Japan Statistics

Confirmed cases: 14,305* (+188 from previous day)

In critical condition: 308

Deaths: 455 (+20 from previous day)

Discharged from hospitals: 3,466

Highest number of confirmed cases in Japan per prefecture (top 10): Tokyo (4,152), Osaka (1,625), Kanagawa (1,023), Saitama (860), Chiba (835), Hokkaido (767), Hyogo (646), Fukuoka (641), Aichi (487), Kyoto (320)

Prefectures where no coronavirus cases have been confirmed: Iwate

*Including returnees from China on chartered planes and passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise who were confirmed with COVID-19 positive after their return home. The numbers exclude cases confirmed onboard Diamond Princess. Data as of May 1, 2020, 12 p.m.

Japan declared a nationwide state of emergency on April 16.

The government will provide ¥100,000 to all residents in Japan, including foreigners, as financial support for damages caused by the coronavirus outbreak. While everyone is eligible to receive the amount, people will still have to apply online to receive it. Read details about how to apply in the section above.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has asked residents to go shopping only once in three days, preferably solo, to avoid people gathering at the same place. The request was made after, with nowhere to do, people started flocking to supermarkets and drugstores, forming long queues.

A total of 78 domestic companies have filed for bankruptcy as a result of financial damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak since February. The majority of those companies are in the hotel, restaurants, or fashion business. The number of businesses preparing for bankruptcy declaration have been on the rise since April.

Coronavirus-related cases of discrimination and prejudice are on the rise throughout Japan. Among those cases are such of children of medical and delivery company staff who are being excluded from day care because of fear of contracting the virus.

In a data released on April 15, authorities from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, warned that if no preventions to battle a further spread of the coronavirus are taken, the number of COVID-19 patients in a critical condition will reach 850,000, while total deaths will top 400,000.

Police said that 15 people whose deaths were treated as accidents or incidents from mid-March to April 22 had tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously. Among the deceased were people who had collapsed on the street.

Many hospitals, especially in Tokyo, Osaka and other larger cities, are increasingly turning away sick people due to lack of personnel as they struggle with surging coronavirus infections.

Inbound travelers to Japan have decreased by 93% in comparison to last year, according to data released by the Japan Tourism Agency on April 15.

Tokyo businesses requested to close temporarily under the state of emergency include bars, universities, gyms, karaoke parlors, pachinko parlors, and Internet cafes. Barbers, department stores, DIY, hardware stores, and izakaya pubs will be allowed to operate. Izakayas, however, can stay open only until 8 p.m. See further details on how the state of emergency will affect our lives here.

The Tokyo Municipal Government will provide financial compensation of up to ¥500,000 to single-operating businesses that have suffered financial loss due to the corona outbreak.

Supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies remain open, so there is no need to bulk buy groceries and daily supplies. Public transportation operates as usual though train and bus services may be reduced.

Public transportation operates as usual though train and bus services may be reduced. The government will increase Japan’s monthly child allowance by ¥10,000 per child to support families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign nationals will be given extra 3 months to renew their stay due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new measure targets foreigners whose current status will expire between March and June, 2020, including short-term stayers. See more details here.

Tokyo schools will remain closed until May 6. All Chiba prefectural schools will remain closed until the end of April.

The funeral of beloved Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who passed away from COVID-19 on March 29, was held on April 11 and 12th. Only close relatives attended, his agency said on Monday.

24 people in Aichi were wrongfully diagnosed with coronavirus. Among them was an 80-year-old man who passed away shortly after his results came out positive for COVID-19. Believing he was infected with the virus, he was cremated without a proper funeral to protect his family. It later turned out that his results were negative from the start.

Following a series of complaints regarding the quality of “AbenoMasks,” aka the two washable cloth masks that PM Abe’s government began distributing to every household, the government has decided to retrieve all undelivered masks for further inspections. The masks were first sent to pregnant and senior residents, but many recipients complaint that they were dirty and had a bad smell. Read more here.

COVID-19: Basic Information, Where to call, How to protect yourself

Symptoms

The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, phlegm, shortness of breath, sore throats and headaches. In some cases, people infected with the virus may feel pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

What to do if you think you may have been infected?

If you’ve had the following symptoms for four days continuously (two days for pregnant women, senior residents and people with other health conditions):

Common cold symptoms

Fever of above 37.5℃ or higher

Extreme fatigue

Difficulty breathing

➤ Call 03-5320-4592. For support in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai, call the Tokyo Health Care Information Center (Himawari) at 03-5285-8181 (Hours: 9am–8pm, daily).

If you:

Been in direct contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and have a fever or respiratory symptoms

Traveled to a country that has reported COVID-19 cases or been in contact with a person who has, and have a fever of 37.5 or higher and respiratory problems

➤ Call the Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 0120-5656-53 (9am–9pm) (Free dial but consultation is offered only in Japanese.)

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has a multilingual coronavirus hotline in English, Chinese and Korean which is available 24 hours a day. The number is 050-3816-2787.

For other inquiries, including anxiety related to COVID-19, call the Tokyo Novel Coronavirus Call Center (Support in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese) at 0570-550-571.

In all cases, after consultation over the phone, a doctor will determine whether you need to undergo a PCR test. If the doctor requests that you undergo a PCR test, wear a mask and refrain from using public transport on your way to the hospital. Those who test positive are admitted to a hospital with a specialist infectious disease ward. Those who test negative are advised to rest at home and go to a general hospital if needed.

What to do to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19

Wash your hands well with antibacterial agents and soap

Avoid touching your face

Avoid crowded places

Maintain at least 1-meter distance when talking to people

Avoid using public transportation during rush hours

Work from home if possible

Wipe surfaces before using them: carts at shopping malls and supermarkets, tables at restaurants, door knobs at public places, etc. Carry a portable sterilizer.

Wear a mask. Masks may not directly protect you from the virus, but they can limit the chance of spreading/contracting the virus.

If you don’t have a mask, cough in your sleeve or in a handkerchief

Avoid going out at night, to karaoke parlors, bars and any other indoor facilities with poor ventilation

COVID-19 multilingual hotlines in Japan

Tokyo: Tokyo Metropolitan Health and Medical Information Center Himawari (03-5285-8181) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai

Saitama: (048-833-3296) Support in: English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese and easy Japanese

Gunma: (027-289-8275) English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish.

Ishikawa: (076-222-5950) Through the Ishikawa Foundation for International Exchange. Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The service is available on weekdays, from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Nagano: ( 0120-691-792) Through the Nagano Multilingual Call Center. Service available in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, German, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Malay, Myanmar, Khmer

Gifu: (058-263-8066) Support in: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog

Aichi: Call via Aichi Now by clicking the blue button. It connects to Aichi’s Multilingual Call Center. English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish for 24 hours.

Mie: (080-3300-8077) Support in: English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian and Thai

Shiga: (077-523-5646) Support in: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Nepalese, Korean, Spanish, Russian and Hindi

Kyoto: (075-343-9666) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Portuguese and Spanish

Osaka: (06-6941-2297) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Indonesian and Nepalese

Hyogo: (078-382-2052) Support in: English, Chinese, Spanish and Portuguese

Wakayama: (073-435-5240) Support in: English, Chinese and Tagalog

Hiroshima: (0120-783-806) Support in: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish and Nepalese

Yamaguchi: (092-687-6639) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer

Fukuoka: (092-286-9595) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer

Kumamoto: (080-4275-4489) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian, Tagalog, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Malay, French, Russian, German, Italian, Burmese, Khmer and Mongolian. Services available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Miyazaki: ( 0985-41-5901) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Nepalese, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Italian, Myanmar, Mongolian and Khmer. Calls accepted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Okinawa: (0570-050-235) Support in: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and Thai.

Hokkaido: (011-200-9595) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Russian, Nepalese, Indonesian and Burmese

