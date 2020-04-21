Coronavirus Update: Emergency Contacts in Tokyo

Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirms more than 3,000 residents have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have both encouraged Tokyo residents and visitors to take extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, asking people to please refrain from going out unless it is urgent or necessary.

Following is the contact information for resources that can help people during this period.

Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (TOCOS)

As of April 17, TMG established this call center to respond to a range of inquiries from foreign nationals whose first language is not Japanese regarding uncertainty brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus and its impacts on their lives.

Phone number: 0120-296-004 (Toll free)

Hours: 10:00–17:00 p.m. (Closed weekends and holidays)

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepali, Indonesian, Tagalog, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Cambodian and Burmese

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Call Center

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) has set up a call center to answer questions from the public regarding novel coronavirus infections in English, Chinese and Korean. If you have any health-related concerns including how can you prevent the infection and what to do when concerning symptoms develop, please contact the Tokyo Metropolitan Telephone Consultation at 0570-550571. The call center is open from 9am to 9pm.

Phone number: 0570-550571

Hours: 9:00–21:00

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean

Labor Consultation Hotline

Questions or concerns regarding the system to issue payments to businesses for cooperation in suspending operations to stop the spread of the virus, can be directed to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government State of Emergency Measures Consultation Center at 03-5388-0567 (assistance available in Japanese only).

Phone number: 03-5388-0567

Hours: 9:00–19:00

Languages: Japanese only

Japan Visitor Hotline

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) operates a visitor hotline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call for tourist information or assistance in the case of accidents and emergencies including novel coronavirus(COVID-19). Support is available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

Phone number: From Japan 050-3816-2787 | From overseas +81-50-3816-2787

Hours: Available 24 hours

Languages: English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese

The JNTO coronavirus (COVID-19) advisory page also provides information about measures implemented by the national government, such as travel restrictions, enhanced screening and quarantine measures, visa suspensions and more.

Five-Language Domestic Violence Consultation Service

Tokyo Women’s Plaza provides consultation services for people suffering from domestic violence (DV) by their spouse or partner. Anonymous consultations with interpretation are free of charge. Services are available for anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Tokyo. While consultation services are free of charge, the caller must pay for telephone charges. If the interpreter speaking your desired language is responding to another phone call, you may be asked to call again.

Phone number: 03-5467-2455

Hours:| Tue, Thu & Fri (excludes national holidays) | 13:00–16:00

Languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai & Tagalog

Coping with Coronavirus Anxiety

TELL mental health service has put together some information on its website that can help Japan residents manage stress and anxiety during a pandemic situation. This information help people understand common reactions and offers suggestions on ways to deal with these concerns, while also maintaining a positive mental health outlook.

Japan residents can also call the TELL Lifeline daily between 9am and 11pm at 03-5774-0992 for free, confidential telephone support.

Phone number: 03-5774-0992

Hours: 9:00–23:00

Languages: English

