Renaissance Meikyoku Kissa

Having opened only about 10 years ago, Renaissance is Tokyo’s newest meikyoku kissa (masterpiece café), but this café is a successor to a much older establishment from Nakano, and it features the same sound system that the Nakano shop once had. Renaissance’s location in Koenji almost feels like a secret. The entrance is in the basement of a building marked only by a small easy to miss sign with “Renaissance – music room and coffee” written on it in Japanese. You will find yourself unable to stop scanning the walls and shelves while you listen to the old crackling stereo and drink your coffee.

Address: 2-48-11 Koenjiminami, Suginami-ku

Tel: 03-3315-3310

///purest.ketchup.charging

