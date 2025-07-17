Beyond its impressive historical sites and delicious miso, Nagoya is also a convenient base for exploring the Chubu region. The city is situated right in the center of the Japanese archipelago, and offers easy access to lush mountains, striking architecture and local gems. Read on for a list of our recommended day trips from central Nagoya.

Inuyama

Easily accessible via the Meitetsu-Inuyama Line Semi-Express from Meitetsu Nagoya Station in just over 30 minutes, Inuyama offers an ideal day trip from Nagoya. The city’s highlight is Inuyama Castle, a national treasure and one of Japan’s oldest original castles, which provides panoramic views from its wooden keep. Adjacent to the castle lies a charming town, including Showa Alley, where visitors can stroll through traditional streets and enjoy local snacks such as dango (Japanese dumpling made from rice flour).

Other notable attractions include the picturesque Sanko Inari Shrine with its iconic red torii gates and heart-shaped ema (wooden prayer plaques) and Urakuen Garden, home to the historic Joan teahouse built in 1618. For those interested in architecture from the Meiji era, the Meiji Mura open-air museum is a short bus ride away from Inuyama Station. Don’t miss the Imperial Hotel’s striking geometric entrance, designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Nagakute

Nagakute, located just east of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, can be reached in about an hour from Nagoya via the Higashiyama Line to Fujigaoka and then by bus. A major draw is Ghibli Park, situated within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (Moricoro Park), inviting visitors to step into the whimsical worlds of Studio Ghibli films with immersive exhibits and beautifully recreated scenes.

Beyond the magic of Ghibli, history enthusiasts can explore the Nagakute Battlefield, a significant site where Toyotomi Hideyoshi (then known as Hashiba Hideyoshi) and Tokugawa Ieyasu’s troops fought in 1584. Another popular spot to explore in the area includes the Toyota Automobile Museum, which showcases a vast collection of classic and modern vehicles.

Takayama

Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, often called “Little Kyoto” due to its beautiful Edo-period streets, is around two and a half hours from Nagoya via the JR Hida Limited Express. Upon arrival, visitors can immerse themselves in Sanmachi Suji, Takayama’s historic district, characterized by its traditional wooden merchant houses that are home to sake breweries, craft shops and cafes.

For a deeper dive into the town’s rich history, explore Takayama Jinya, a beautifully preserved Edo-era administrative building, and consider a visit to the Takayama Festival Floats Exhibition Hall to marvel at the elaborate floats used in its famous biannual festival. The Higashiyama Walking Course offers a tranquil stroll through a temple-lined hillside, providing scenic views of the town.

Ise

Ise, located in Mie Prefecture and home to one of Japan’s most sacred Shinto shrines, can be reached in about 90 minutes by Kintetsu limited express trains to Iseshi or Ujiyamada stations. One of its most symbolic sites is the Ise Grand Shrine (Ise Jingu), a complex with more than 120 shrines. The two most significant are the Inner Shrine (Naiku), dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, and the Outer Shrine (Geku), dedicated to Toyouke no Omikami, the deity of food and provisions.

After visiting the shrine, explore Oharaimachi and Okage Yokocho, charming historical streets with traditional buildings housing shops selling local specialties such as Ise udon, aka mochi rice cakes and various souvenirs. If you’re traveling with your significant other, head to Futami Okitama Shrine for an ethereal sight and good fortune. It is known for its proximity to the Meoto Iwa “wedded rocks” that are joined by a sacred rope.

Gifu

Ideal for nature lovers and history buffs, Gifu city can be reached in less than 30 minutes from Nagoya Station. Home to Gifu Castle, a stronghold of the daimyo Oda Nobunaga, Gifu also boasts a fascinating history and rich culture. The Kawaramachi district, for instance, is a centuries-old riverside port with latticed townhouses, traditional sweets shops and narrow alleys. Shoboji Temple, which belongs to the Obaku sect of Zen Buddhism, houses one of Japan’s most famous Daibutsu (Great Buddha statues).

Gifu Park, located at the foot of Mount Kinka and Gifu Castle, provides a lush space to read and rest, and is home to Nobunaga’s Garden and the remains of his former residence. If you’re visiting in the summer, check out Minna no Mori (Gifu City Chuo Library), a dreamy architectural gem known for its “forest of umbrellas.” We also recommend trying Gifu delicacies such as Hida beef and ayu fish. For more details, check out our guide to Gifu city.

Omi Hachiman

Less than an hour away from Nagoya via the Shinkansen and Biwako Line Special Rapid, Omi Hachiman in Shiga Prefecture is a picturesque town on the shores of Lake Biwa. Its most beloved site is Hachiman-bori Canal, where you can enjoy leisurely boat rides while looking out at traditional merchant houses. Omi was a powerful trading region for centuries, and its history has been preserved with thought and care.

Another unique attraction is La Collina Omihachiman, the flagship store of the Taneya Group — a well-known producer of Japanese and Western confectionaries, bakeries and more. Designed by architect Terunobu Fujimori, the grass-covered structure is a sight to behold in itself. While there, try their famous freshly-baked Baumkuchen and fluffy castella.

We also recommend taking the Hachimanyama Ropeway up Mount Hachiman to visit Zuiryuji Temple — the serene grounds are particularly enchanting in the autumn when they are shrouded in vibrant shades of red. Shinmachi Dori, a street lined with historic merchant residences, is a designated Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings and has been around since the end of the Edo period. While in the area, check out Kawara Museum, which celebrates Omi Hachiman’s rich history of tile artisanship.

Gamagori

Known for its natural beauty, hot springs and family-friendly sightseeing, Gamagori is a coastal city in Aichi Prefecture. It’s reachable in about 45 minutes from Nagoya Station via the Tokaido Line Special Rapid service. The city’s most iconic site is Takeshima Island, a scenic, peaceful gem connected by a bridge to the mainland. It is said that walking across this bridge brings couples good luck. On Takeshima, visit Yaotomi Shrine, dedicated to the Buddhist goddess Benzaiten.

If you are traveling with kids, Laguna Ten Bosch resort features an amusement park, water park and dazzling illuminations. Gamagori Orange Park, where you can participate in seasonal fruit picking, is another family-friendly place to visit. The fruits harvested here are known for their fine quality, and distributed to markets all over Japan.

