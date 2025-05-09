There are many ways to experience Japan. You can plan your itinerary based on everything from exciting activities to delicious food or fascinating people waiting for you in every corner of the country. You can even construct a sightseeing plan around money.

We’re not talking about being mindful of expenses while planning your travels (though you should definitely do that) but rather visiting the locales printed on Japanese banknotes, old and new. From world-famous destinations to hidden gems, here’s what you can expect on a wallet-inspired tour of Japan.

Cranes: Back of the D Series ¥1,000 Bill

Izumi in Kagoshima Prefecture is the largest migratory bird site in Japan. It attracts more than 10,000 cranes each winter. Symbolizing good luck and prosperity, the birds were first recorded wintering in this cozy corner of Kyushu back in 1694 and have been a protected natural resource ever since.

The Izumi Crane Observation Center leases nearly 5 square kilometers of rice paddies for the majestic animals to sleep, frolic and feed on grain and fish every morning, which is the best time to see them up-close from the viewing deck. The crane-wintering season in Izumi lasts from November to March.

Lake Motosu: Back of the D Series ¥5,000 Bill and the E Series ¥1,000 Bill

Formed by an eruption of Mount Fuji, Lake Motosu offers some of the best views of Japan’s iconic sacred mountain. Located in Minobu, Yamanashi Prefecture, it’s the westernmost body of water among the Fuji Five Lakes.

It’s also the deepest of the lakes at 121 meters and known for its clear waters which, when observed from the shore, appear an otherworldly shade of ultramarine. Water sports and camping are popular activities around Lake Motosu, which is also a religious ceremony site for people who worship Mount Fuji as a god.

The Green Pheasant: Back of the D Series ¥10,000 Bill

As Japan’s national bird, the green pheasant can be spotted in the wild all over the country, but the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage network gives travelers a chance to enjoy the emerald bird amid the picturesque and historic scenery of the Kii Peninsula.

Spreading across Mie, Nara and Wakayama prefectures, this UNESCO World Heritage Site has been bringing people to the spiritual heart of Japan for over a millennium while giving them plenty of pheasant-spotting opportunities. Other animals that may be enjoyed — from afar — on the Kumano Kodo routes are tanuki racoon dogs, black kites and blue-tailed skinks.

Shureimon Gate: Face of the D Series ¥2,000 Bill

A symbol of Okinawan culture, the vermilion Shureimon Gate is an impressive wooden structure located near Shuri Castle. Inspired by Chinese architectural styles, the gate was constructed in the mid-16th century to welcome envoys and important guests to the Ryukyu Kingdom.

Noted for its beauty, the gate was designated as a National Treasure in 1933. It was unfortunately destroyed during World War II and consequently rebuilt in 1958.

The Irises Screen: Back of the E Series ¥5,000 Bill

Considered an icon of Japanese screen-painting, “Irises” by Ogata Korin takes up a pair of six-panel screens dating back to the 18th century. In the possession of the Nezu Museum in Tokyo, this National Treasure has a much bigger impact in person than on the back of Japanese money (featuring the right screen) where its original azure and green colors have understandably been toned down.

Praised for its abstract portrayal of nature combined with a pleasing geometrical design, it’s said that the screen inspired the Iris paintings of Vincent van Gogh. The Nezu Museum’s collection numbers 7,600 works, including other National Treasures as well as Important Cultural Properties.

The Phoenix Statue of Byodoin: Back of the E Series ¥10,000 Bill

The Phoenix Hall is the only original structure of the Byodoin Temple in Uji city, located just south of Kyoto. Built in 1053, its name was inspired by its form, with the hall’s elegant architecture giving it the appearance of a bird taking flight. The roof is also adorned by golden phoenix statues.

Originally a villa of the Fujiwara clan, the Phoenix Hall also served as the background of The First Battle of Uji where samurai battled warrior monks.

The Great Wave off Kanagawa: Back of the F Series ¥1,000 Bill

One of the most reproduced images of all time, Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” was produced in 1831 and is the first in the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series capturing a 19th-century view from somewhere in modern-day Yokohama. Often mistakenly referred to as a painting, The Great Wave is actually a woodblock print, meaning that there are various, equally-legitimate versions of the work found in museums around the world.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art in Shibuya, Tokyo, has an early print, as does The Tokyo National Museum, though not on permanent display. A great place to learn more about Hokusai is the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo’s Sumida ward, where the artist spent most of his life.

Wisterias: Back of the F Series ¥5,000 Bill

A popular symbol of good luck and longevity, Japanese wisteria can be best enjoyed at the Ashikaga Flower Park in Tochigi Prefecture. It’s home to over 350 wisteria trees, including a 160-year-old giant spanning 1,000 square meters with 80,000 individual flowers.

The trees are in bloom from April to May. During the winter months, visitors to the Ashikaga Flower Park can also bask in the glow of “The Garden of Illuminated Flowers,” an installation featuring 5 million colorful flower-themed lights.

Tokyo Station Marunouchi Main Building: Back of the F Series ¥10,000 Bill

First opened in 1914, Tokyo Station is the masterwork of architect Tatsuno Kingo. The station’s iconic red-brick Marunouchi main building was restored in 2012 and today delights travelers from all over the world, particularly due to its octagonal domes decorated with eagle sculptures and zodiac motifs.

Designated as an Important Cultural Property, the building is illuminated at night, enhancing its old-timey elegance against the techno-modern Tokyo skyline. The building houses the Tokyo Station Gallery with its revolving exhibitions and more than 150 stores, restaurants and other convenient facilities.

