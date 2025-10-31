A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of November. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.

Tokyo Art Shows in November

Art Week Tokyo 2025

Fast becoming an essential annual fixture on Japan’s arts calendar, Art Week Tokyo (AWT) is returning this year from November 5 to 9. Aiming to showcase the creativity and diversity of the capital’s contemporary art scene, Art Week Tokyo unites more than 50 of the city’s major museums, commercial galleries and independent art spaces via the free AWT Bus system, which links all participating venues. 

Date & Time Nov 05-09
Price Free
Location Across Tokyo
More Info admission to participating museums and AWT Focus are ticketed

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.

Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
Price ¥2800
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09
Price Free
Location MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest

The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.

Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted

Japan Mobility Show

The 2025 Japan Mobility Show is a festival of innovation. From cars to bikes and futuristic concepts, guests can explore new technology.

Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 09
Price starting at ¥1500
Location Tokyo Big Sight

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition

Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11
Price Free
Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445

This is Kabuki Exhibition

This is Kabuki, hosted at Kabukiza, invites guests to step inside the rich world of kabuki with elaborate stage sets, costumes and props.

Date & Time Oct 01-Nov 16・11:30-19:00・last admission at 18:30
Price ¥700 online, ¥1000 same-day at the counter, free for preschool children
Location Kabukiza Gallery

Aki Sasamoto: Laborator

Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory

Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1500
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
More Info Discounts for students

Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan

The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.

Date & Time Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location National Art Center Tokyo
More Info Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
Thomas Ruff, "Substrat 41 III," 2009, courtesy of Gallery Koyanagi

Thomas Ruff Solo Exhibition: Two of Each

Experimental German photographer Thomas Ruff will hold a much-anticipated solo exhibition “Two of Each” at Gallery Koyanagi starting this October. As the name of the exhibition suggests, two pieces from each of his representative series — “Substrate,” “negatives,” “flower.s” and “untitled#” — will be shown.

Date & Time Oct 18-Dec 13・12:00-19:00・10:00~18:00 from Nov 7 – 9
Price Free
Location Gallery Koyanagi
More Info Closed on Sundays, Mondays, National Holidays (open on Sun, Nov 9)

Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts

Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.

Date & Time Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location national art center tokyo

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition

Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.

Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
Price Free
Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits

Tokyo Exhibitions in November

Mystery at the Grooms Hermès Horse Hunt

Luxury design house Hermès will host an immersive and playful mystery-solving event at Toranomon Hills Station Tower inside Tokyo Node.

Date & Time Nov 14-24・Experience lasts approximately 70 minutes
Price Free
Location Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills Station Tower
More Info Advance registration is required

Horror Exhibition: The World of Film Art

With the theme of Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, this exhibition shows the art of Japanese horror films through interactive eerie displays.

Date & Time Oct 11-Nov 09・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open until 18:00 on November 9
Price Advance tickets: ¥2200 (adults), ¥1700 (high school and younger); Same-day tickets: ¥2400 (adults), ¥1900 (high school and younger)
Location Tokyo Solamachi

Graphical Tokyo at Tokyo Parco

Parco and R11R's 4th art project will feature over 200 artists showcasing a diverse range of illustration and graphic design styles.

Date & Time Oct 10-Nov 10
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro Parco

Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki

Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki. 

Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Yebisu Brewery Tokyo

