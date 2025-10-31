A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of November. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.
Tokyo Art Shows in November
Art Week Tokyo 2025
Fast becoming an essential annual fixture on Japan’s arts calendar, Art Week Tokyo (AWT) is returning this year from November 5 to 9. Aiming to showcase the creativity and diversity of the capital’s contemporary art scene, Art Week Tokyo unites more than 50 of the city’s major museums, commercial galleries and independent art spaces via the free AWT Bus system, which links all participating venues.
|Date & Time
|Nov 05-09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Across Tokyo
|More Info
|admission to participating museums and AWT Focus are ticketed
'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition
The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2800
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Japan Mobility Show
The 2025 Japan Mobility Show is a festival of innovation. From cars to bikes and futuristic concepts, guests can explore new technology.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Nov 09
|Price
|starting at ¥1500
|Location
|Tokyo Big Sight
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
This is Kabuki Exhibition
This is Kabuki, hosted at Kabukiza, invites guests to step inside the rich world of kabuki with elaborate stage sets, costumes and props.
|Date & Time
|Oct 01-Nov 16・11:30-19:00・last admission at 18:30
|Price
|¥700 online, ¥1000 same-day at the counter, free for preschool children
|Location
|Kabukiza Gallery
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan
The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|National Art Center Tokyo
|More Info
|Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
Thomas Ruff Solo Exhibition: Two of Each
Experimental German photographer Thomas Ruff will hold a much-anticipated solo exhibition “Two of Each” at Gallery Koyanagi starting this October. As the name of the exhibition suggests, two pieces from each of his representative series — “Substrate,” “negatives,” “flower.s” and “untitled#” — will be shown.
|Date & Time
|Oct 18-Dec 13・12:00-19:00・10:00~18:00 from Nov 7 – 9
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Gallery Koyanagi
|More Info
|Closed on Sundays, Mondays, National Holidays (open on Sun, Nov 9)
Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts
Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.
|Date & Time
|Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|national art center tokyo
Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition
Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
|More Info
|A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits
Tokyo Exhibitions in November
Mystery at the Grooms Hermès Horse Hunt
Luxury design house Hermès will host an immersive and playful mystery-solving event at Toranomon Hills Station Tower inside Tokyo Node.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14-24・Experience lasts approximately 70 minutes
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills Station Tower
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
Horror Exhibition: The World of Film Art
With the theme of Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, this exhibition shows the art of Japanese horror films through interactive eerie displays.
|Date & Time
|Oct 11-Nov 09・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open until 18:00 on November 9
|Price
|Advance tickets: ¥2200 (adults), ¥1700 (high school and younger); Same-day tickets: ¥2400 (adults), ¥1900 (high school and younger)
|Location
|Tokyo Solamachi
Graphical Tokyo at Tokyo Parco
Parco and R11R's 4th art project will feature over 200 artists showcasing a diverse range of illustration and graphic design styles.
|Date & Time
|Oct 10-Nov 10
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo