Tokyo continues its streak of exceptional art exhibitions and gallery shows this November. Centering around Art Week Tokyo (AWT), an annual citywide program that connects more than 50 art museums, commercial galleries and independent art spaces via a free bus system, Tokyo’s rich contemporary art scene is on full display. At the same time, there are several exhibitions of historic gems — including priceless art deco garments and enchanting nihonga paintings — that we recommend checking out. Here are eight of our picks for November 2025.

Marc Chagall: 40 Years in Remembrance

Marking the 40th anniversary of Marc Chagall’s passing, the exhibition displays the Russian-French painter’s enchanting, dreamlike works. Chagall’s oeuvre — celebrated for its spiritual optimism and poetic beauty — often drew from Jewish folklore, featuring recurring motifs such as floating lovers, musicians, angels and farm animals.

The show has a particular focus on the bouquet as a motif; for Chagall, flowers were symbolic of love, happiness, remembrance and life itself. It’s a rare opportunity to see approximately thirty timeless works by one of the most beloved modernist artists of all time.

When: November 8 – December 7

Where: Galerie Taménaga (Google Maps)

Art Deco and Fashion

Celebrating the hundredth anniversary of the 1925 arts décoratifs exhibition in Paris — which coined the “Art Deco” name — this exhibition is a love letter to Art Deco’s influence on 1920s fashion. You can admire hundreds of carefully selected pieces, many of them historic gems from The Kyoto Costume Institute (KCI): garments, jewelry, watches and beyond. Featuring dresses produced by leading Parisian couture houses such as Paul Poiret, Chanel and Lanvin, the show spotlights the movement’s characteristic geometry, luxurious materials and opulent details.

When: October 11 – January 25

Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo (Google Maps)

Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake

Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan.

Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena.

When: November 4 – February 11

Where: Pace Gallery Tokyo (Google Maps)

YEYE: Telepathy

If you’re on the right side of Instagram, you’ve definitely seen Korean artist YEYE’s adorable paintings of her fluffy white dog. Named Moonge, the dog — known for its many charming expressions — spent 15 years by the artist’s side. YEYE’s humorous, heartwarming works have touched the hearts of fans around the world.

When: November 5 – December 6

Where: Kaikai Kiki Gallery (Google Maps)

A Nihonga Pilgrimage 2025

This marks Yamatane Museum of Art’s second “Nihonga Pilgrimage” exhibition, following its 2023 predecessor, which paid homage to places of deep artistic significance through nihonga paintings and photographs. The second installment expands its focus beyond Japan to include global locations, including works like Takeuchi Seiho’s Spring Breeze in a Castle Town, depicting a riverside view in Suzhou, China, Hirayama Ikuo’s Tower Bridge in Mist in London, and Hiroshi Senju’s The Pyramid.

When: October 4 – November 30

Where: Yamatane Museum of Art (Google Maps)

Lee Bae: The In-Between

Born in 1956 in Cheongdo, South Korea, Lee Bae is currently based in Paris and Seoul. Lee is known for his monochromatic, yet immersive exploration of blackness; inspired by charcoal as a metaphor for the cycle of life, his sculptures and pictorial works have used both raw charcoal, carbon black (a substance close to soot) and charcoal ink. This November, his solo exhibition at Perrotin will display his new series of bronze sculptures titled Brushstrokes, and a poetic video performance The In-Between — which depicts the artist in motion in a Korean rice paddy.

When: November 5 – December 27

Where: Perrotin Tokyo (Google Maps)

Viennese Style: Biedermeier through Fin de Siècle

Delving into two of Vienna’s most generative and beautiful artistic eras — the Biedermeier era (early 19th century) and the fin de siècle (turn of the 20th century) — this exhibition showcases everything from furniture and silverware to ornaments and jewelry. It’s a great introduction to the essence of the modern “Viennese Style”: a unique blend of geometric functionalism and richly decorative, fantastical expressions by artists like Gustav Klimt.

When: October 4 – December 17

Where: Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art (Google Maps)

*Time-specific reservations are required for Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Yuriko Asano: Fruits of the Earth

Yuriko Asano is a rising artist known for her intricate botanical paintings, and her exploration of food culture and regional traditions, encountered through her travels. “Fruits of the Earth” features 13 new paintings and a large ceramic plate inspired by her recent fieldwork and artist-in-residence period in the Seto region, a pottery-producing area with over a thousand years of history.

When: October 17 – November 22

Where: Snow Contemporary (Google Maps)

