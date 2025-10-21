Shibuya has long been the glowing heart of Tokyo’s Halloween culture since the 2010s, establishing its reputation as the street-wide party — overflowing with hyper-spirited costumed crowds looking for a good time.
But as the Halloween chaos has increasingly escalated, Shibuya Ward has been cracking down on the festivities. The government-enforced initiative was introduced in 2019, and rules have gotten stricter by the year in the hopes of combating violence, vandalism, littering and other reported disturbances in the area.
This year, the ward has announced new measures in a campaign called “Kinshida yo! Meiwaku Halloween” (Stop Troublesome Halloweens). To regulate traffic and crowd control, 125 security guards and 90 ward employees will be dispatched. Luup rental kick scooters and electric bicycles will not be available for rental or return from 17:00 on October 30, until 5:00 on the morning of November 1.
Shibuya also enacted a year-round ordinance last year banning nighttime consumption of alcohol on the street, in parks and around Shibuya Station from 18:00 to 5:00, to prevent drunken-prompted nuisances in the neighborhood.
But the banning of Shibuya’s antics does not mean the end of Halloween. Whether you’re trying to escape crowds for a less overwhelming dress-up experience, looking for alternative parties, wanting to savor seasonal treats or searching for not-so-spooky family-friendly activities, there are plenty of options for every ghoul’s preferences.
Shows and Parades
Part of the annual Koenji Fest, the Parade of One Hundred Yokai will welcome over 200 performers dressed up in yokai spirit costumes.
Koenji Yokai Parade
Date & Time
Oct 25, 2025・13:30-14:30
Price
Free
Location
Koenji Look Shopping Street
The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more.
Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival
Date & Time
Oct 24-26・10:00-18:00・Ikehalo Night on October 24: 16:30-22:30
Price
starting at ¥2980
Location
Ikebukuro Sunshine City
Tokyo Tower will transform with Halloween colors and projection mapping, mixing ghosts and witches with a stunning cityscape view.
Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia Halloween Party 2025
Date & Time
Sep 12-Oct 31・17:30-22:50
Price
Free
Location
Tokyo Tower
More Info
Observation deck fee of ¥1500
Theme Park Events
Tokyo Disney Resort offers an exciting Halloween atmosphere with seasonal attractions, menus and merchandise from September 17 to October 31.
Disney Halloween 2025
Date & Time
Sep 17-Oct 31
Price
Location
Tokyo Disney Resort
Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5.
Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025
Date & Time
Sep 05-Nov 04
Price
Location
Sanrio Puroland
Celebrating Halloween and Kuromi's birthday, Sanrio Puroland is hosting Spooky Pumpkin 2025, an overnight party with over 35 artists. The party will take place inside the theme park on October 25, from 22:00 (doors open at 21:30) and going all the way to 5:00 the next morning. Dance to music and enjoy drink all night long. The dress code calls for "orange" or "pumpkin" themed outfits.
Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin Halloween Party 2025
Date & Time
Oct 25, 2025・22:00~・Doors open at 21:30
Price
¥12000
Location
Sanrio Puroland
More Info
advance tickets are ¥11000
Seibuen Amusement Park will host its first Halloween event since reopening, inviting guests to a stylish Showa-era Halloween wonderland.
Seibuen Amusement Park Halloween Party
Date & Time
Sep 16-Nov 03
Price
starting at ¥4900 for adult tickets
Location
Seibuen Amusement Park
Kid-Friendly Activities
Sunshine City will hold a kid-friendly Halloween event with photo spots, craft workshops, game stalls, a concert and a picture book rally.
Sunshine City Fun! Fun! Halloween 2025
Date & Time
Oct 01-31
Price
Free
Location
Sunshine City
More Info
Workshops and games have a participation fee
For children and families who want to celebrate Halloween without the frights, Roppongi Hills Halloween is has a stamp rally with free cake.
Roppongi Hills Halloween Stamp Rally
Date & Time
Oct 26, 2025・11:00-16:00・prize can be redeemed until 16:00
Price
Free
Location
Roppongi Hills
More Info
For children under 12 years old (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)
Parties and Community Events
The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October.
Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2025
Date & Time
Oct 01-Nov 02
Price
Free
Location
Yoyogi Area
Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.
Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2025
Date & Time
Oct 31-Nov 09・11:00-19:00・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
Price
Free
Location
Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
More Info
only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets
On October 31, the 16th-floor Gallery at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo will transform into a stage for the Kimpton Halloween Masquerade.
Halloween Masquerade Party at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
Date & Time
Oct 31, 2025・18:00-21:00
Price
Price: ¥6,000 + service charge per person
Location
The Gallery, 16F, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
The Kichijoji Halloween Festival is returning for its 14th year with family-friendly and community-wide activities, candy and costume shows.
Kichijoji Halloween Festa 2025
Date & Time
Oct 24-26・11:00-18:00
Price
Free
Location
Around Kichijoji Station
More Info
Advance registration and participation fees may apply
