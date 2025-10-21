Shibuya has long been the glowing heart of Tokyo’s Halloween culture since the 2010s, establishing its reputation as the street-wide party — overflowing with hyper-spirited costumed crowds looking for a good time.

But as the Halloween chaos has increasingly escalated, Shibuya Ward has been cracking down on the festivities. The government-enforced initiative was introduced in 2019, and rules have gotten stricter by the year in the hopes of combating violence, vandalism, littering and other reported disturbances in the area.

This year, the ward has announced new measures in a campaign called “Kinshida yo! Meiwaku Halloween” (Stop Troublesome Halloweens). To regulate traffic and crowd control, 125 security guards and 90 ward employees will be dispatched. Luup rental kick scooters and electric bicycles will not be available for rental or return from 17:00 on October 30, until 5:00 on the morning of November 1.

Shibuya also enacted a year-round ordinance last year banning nighttime consumption of alcohol on the street, in parks and around Shibuya Station from 18:00 to 5:00, to prevent drunken-prompted nuisances in the neighborhood.

But the banning of Shibuya’s antics does not mean the end of Halloween. Whether you’re trying to escape crowds for a less overwhelming dress-up experience, looking for alternative parties, wanting to savor seasonal treats or searching for not-so-spooky family-friendly activities, there are plenty of options for every ghoul’s preferences.

List of Contents: Shows and Parades Theme Park Events Kid-Friendly Activities Parties and Community Events Related Posts

Shows and Parades

Koenji Yokai Parade Part of the annual Koenji Fest, the Parade of One Hundred Yokai will welcome over 200 performers dressed up in yokai spirit costumes. Date & Time Oct 25, 2025・13:30-14:30 Price Free Location Koenji Look Shopping Street More Details

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more. Date & Time Oct 24-26・10:00-18:00・Ikehalo Night on October 24: 16:30-22:30 Price starting at ¥2980 Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City More Details

Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia Halloween Party 2025 Tokyo Tower will transform with Halloween colors and projection mapping, mixing ghosts and witches with a stunning cityscape view. Date & Time Sep 12-Oct 31・17:30-22:50 Price Free Location Tokyo Tower More Info Observation deck fee of ¥1500 More Details

Theme Park Events

Disney Halloween 2025 Tokyo Disney Resort offers an exciting Halloween atmosphere with seasonal attractions, menus and merchandise from September 17 to October 31. Date & Time Sep 17-Oct 31 Price Location Tokyo Disney Resort More Details

Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025 Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5. Date & Time Sep 05-Nov 04 Price Location Sanrio Puroland More Details

Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin Halloween Party 2025 Celebrating Halloween and Kuromi's birthday, Sanrio Puroland is hosting Spooky Pumpkin 2025, an overnight party with over 35 artists. The party will take place inside the theme park on October 25, from 22:00 (doors open at 21:30) and going all the way to 5:00 the next morning. Dance to music and enjoy drink all night long. The dress code calls for "orange" or "pumpkin" themed outfits. Date & Time Oct 25, 2025・22:00~・Doors open at 21:30 Price ¥12000 Location Sanrio Puroland More Info advance tickets are ¥11000 More Details

Seibuen Amusement Park Halloween Party Seibuen Amusement Park will host its first Halloween event since reopening, inviting guests to a stylish Showa-era Halloween wonderland. Date & Time Sep 16-Nov 03 Price starting at ¥4900 for adult tickets Location Seibuen Amusement Park More Details

Kid-Friendly Activities

Sunshine City Fun! Fun! Halloween 2025 Sunshine City will hold a kid-friendly Halloween event with photo spots, craft workshops, game stalls, a concert and a picture book rally. Date & Time Oct 01-31 Price Free Location Sunshine City More Info Workshops and games have a participation fee More Details

Roppongi Hills Halloween Stamp Rally For children and families who want to celebrate Halloween without the frights, Roppongi Hills Halloween is has a stamp rally with free cake. Date & Time Oct 26, 2025・11:00-16:00・prize can be redeemed until 16:00 Price Free Location Roppongi Hills More Info For children under 12 years old (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) More Details

Parties and Community Events

Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2025 The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October. Date & Time Oct 01-Nov 02 Price Free Location Yoyogi Area More Details

Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2025 Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09・11:00-19:00・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00 Price Free Location Nakano Shiki no Mori Park More Info only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets More Details

Halloween Masquerade Party at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo On October 31, the 16th-floor Gallery at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo will transform into a stage for the Kimpton Halloween Masquerade. Date & Time Oct 31, 2025・18:00-21:00 Price Price: ¥6,000 + service charge per person Location The Gallery, 16F, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo More Details

Kichijoji Halloween Festa 2025 The Kichijoji Halloween Festival is returning for its 14th year with family-friendly and community-wide activities, candy and costume shows. Date & Time Oct 24-26・11:00-18:00 Price Free Location Around Kichijoji Station More Info Advance registration and participation fees may apply More Details