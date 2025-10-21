Tokyo’s Shibuya ward has once again announced a series of strict measures for the Halloween period, focusing on public safety and order. Citing ongoing issues with public manners, street drinking and increasing numbers of visitors, including foreign tourists, the ward is taking a firm stance under the banner of “Nuisance Halloween.”

Visitors planning to be near Shibuya Station must be aware of several key restrictions this year.

Permanent Nighttime Street Drinking Ban

The most significant rule is a permanent, year-round ban on nighttime public drinking in key areas. This prohibition, which initially only applied to Halloween, was unanimously expanded by the Ward Assembly on June 17, 2024, to quell rising disturbances like violence and vandalism throughout the year.

The ban is now in effect every night from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. It includes major hotspots around Shibuya Station, the Scramble Intersection, Center Gai, the vicinity of the Shibuya Ward Office and Miyashita Park.

The ward is now strictly enforcing this year-round rule during the Halloween period, and has asked some convenience stores near Shibuya Station to refrain from selling alcohol.

Temporary Scooter Ban and Crowd Control

Another restriction to be aware of this year is the ban on shared mobility services. Luup, a company that operates electric scooters and e-bicycles, will suspend service at 15 lending and return ports near Shibuya Station. You will not be able to lend or return vehicles from 5 p.m. on October 30 until 5 a.m. on November 1. The measure is meant to prevent safety hazards caused by vehicles maneuvering through dense crowds.

To manage foot traffic, the ward is deploying 125 private security guards and 90 ward employees over the period. These personnel will be focused on controlling crowd flow, preventing loitering and ensuring strict compliance with the ban on street drinking and smoking. Police will also implement traffic control.

Why the Rules Are So Strict

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe emphasized that the focus is on protecting the local community. At a press conference, he explained that the term “Meiwaku (Nuisance) Halloween” was chosen deliberately: “The people who work and live here are troubled. We want to clearly and strongly appeal to the public using the word ‘nuisance’ to convey the severity of the problem.”

According to Shibuya Ward, the number of people on the streets of Shibuya Center Gai peaked at around 10 p.m. last year, at around 18,000 people. This is down from the peak of around 40,000 people in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re not assuming a decrease [in visitors], but these measures ensure that we can handle a similar or increased number of people compared to last year,” Hasebe said.

In response to the new restrictions, Tokyo has seen a rise in alternative halloween events, and last year, Shibuya even hosted a “Virtual Halloween”, albeit to mixed reactions. “I don’t reject Halloween itself,” Hasebe continued. “But I hope that by making the distinction between good Halloween and bad Halloween, good Halloween will spread.”

Related Posts