Shibuya’s famed Halloween celebrations — once a wild spectacle of costumes, chaos and crowds — have taken a dramatic turn. This year, Halloween marks its debut under a strict year-round public drinking ban around Shibuya Station, while massive banners declaring “NO Events for Halloween in Shibuya Streets” serve as a clear warning: the infamous street parties that once defined the holiday are effectively gone for good.

Though physical gatherings are banned, revelers can still meet in the metaverse. From October 24 to November 30, the city is hosting a virtual Halloween extravaganza, dubbed “Virtual Halloween,” which will allow users to navigate around a faithfully recreated Shibuya streetscape, interacting with other avatars. There’s also a full lineup of digital experiences, like live music, comedy, gaming and interactive live-streams. Though this event has been taking place for five years, organizers are now emphasizing it as an alternative to the bacchanalian hellscape that usually emerges come the witching hour on October 31: “Instead, we want people to enjoy themselves in this safe space,” a rep for Shibuya Ward told NHK News.

As Shibuya pivots from the untamed revelry of past years to metaverse festivities, the question lingers: Can the digital realm capture even a fraction of Shibuya’s legendary Halloween energy?

Spooky Spaces and Major Collaborations

The virtual streets won’t just be filled with pumpkins and ghosts — Shibuya’s Halloween metaverse is working with five of Japan’s largest digital platforms, including αU metaverse and STYLY, to create spooky, Halloween-themed environments. Each platform will offer a unique digital space while maintaining a cohesive Halloween atmosphere. It’s a large-scale collaboration backed by the Open Metaverse Network, Japan’s largest metaverse alliance.

Special Halloween content will also feature popular Japanese creators, including a cover of Junky’s hit song “Happy Halloween” by artist Kohanarum, who boasts over 637,000 YouTube subscribers. In addition, digital artists from Stardust Records will host exclusive content, while “Mirror Muse,” an avatar app, will offer limited-edition Halloween stamps.

Virtual Osaka, another virtual streetscape replicating the bustling area surrounding the Glico running man sign in Dotonbori, is also getting in on the action with an eye toward the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025, offering content that showcases the city’s vibrant culture.

How to Join Shibuya’s Virtual Halloween Event

In contrast to the orgiastic chaos of Shibuya Halloween, the metaverse is a very tame event; Once you’ve created and customized your avatar, you’re free to roam, interact with other digital revelers using emotes like hand-raising, jumping, or clapping and communicate through text or voice chat. The best part? There’s no drink limit in the virtual realm, so even if you overindulge, passing out happens in the comfort — and safety — of your own home. It’s a good alternative if you want to ensure that you wake up without feeling ashamed or deeply unwell. If you’re looking for costume-clad chaos, though, our list of alternative Halloween events is here.

