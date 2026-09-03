Here are free things to do happening across Tokyo for the month of September. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Exhibitions and Art Shows in September  

galerie tamenaga tokyo art exhibitions september 2026

courtesy of Galerie Taménaga

Takanori Oguiss and Maurice Utrillo: ‘Captivating Cityscapes’

Gathering 25 oil paintings, this exhibit traces how the Oguiss and Utrillo spent their careers capturing the unvarnished beauty and character of streets across Europe — the windswept lanes of Montmartre, the shifting light of Venetian canals and beyond.

Date & Time Sep 5-27・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price Free
Location Galerie Taménaga Tokyo
ann veronica janssens hermes tokyo ginza art exhibitions september 2026

Ann Veronica Janssens, "Untitled (Blue Glitter), Open Sculpture #1" (2015-2026). Photo: Julie Joubert, courtesy of Kamel Mennour

Ann Veronica Janssens: ‘5 Chome 4-1 Ginza, Tokyo’

Brussels-based artist Ann Veronica Janssens brings her first Japan solo exhibition to the iconic Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum, transforming the glass-walled space through light, air and subtle disorientation.

Date & Time Sep 11-Jan 11・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Wednesdays
Price Free
Location Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum
tokyo art exhibitions april 2026

Rina Banerjee, "A woman must keep moving…" (2022). Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home…

This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended.

Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m.
Price Free
Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo

Rampage by Danilo Kato Exhibition

UltraSuperNew Kura gallery will host an exhibition by artist Danilo Kato, featuring the personification of thoughts and memories.

Date & Time Aug 28-Sep 25・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all from 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Closed on Sunday and Monday
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA
nanzuka tokyo september 2026 art exhibitions

Zigsen Liu, "The Rising Stars" (2026), courtesy of Nanzuka

Zigsen Liu: ‘Stellar Axis’

Chinese artist Zigsen Liu uses his practice to question how technological acceleration is rewiring human perception. Drawing on a background in both sculpture and painting, Liu brings nine new large-scale works to Harajuku that feel part Cubist, part Expressionist and part psychedelic. 

Date & Time Aug 29-Sep 26・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sun & Mon
Price Free
Location Nanzuka Underground
tokyo art exhibitions august 2026 man ray take ninagawa

Man Ray, Giant Chess Set, 1961. Installation view, c. 1961. Photo by Jacqueline Hyde.

Take Ninagawa: Man Ray

Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide.

Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17
Price Free
Location Take Ninagawa
lee ufan tokyo

Ufan Lee, Untitled, 1979. Photo by Nobutada Omote

Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture

Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates.

Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17
Price Free
Location Scai The Bathhouse
pace gallery tokyo september 2026 art exhibitions nigel cooke

Nigel Cooke, The Island, 2026 © Nigel Cooke

Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’

Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan.

Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays
Price Free
Location Pace Gallery Tokyo

Festivals and Outdoor Events in September  

free events in tokyo this month september 2026

Asakusa Hanayashiki Kimono Festival

Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan's oldest amusement park, will be offering free admission for guests wearing kimono.

Date & Time Sep 2-Oct 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry at 5:30 p.m.
Price Free
Location Asakusa Hanayashiki

Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony

Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.

Date & Time May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Price Free
Location Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
More Info Premium paid seating is available

Live Music and Night Life Events in September  

More events coming soon.

Anime and Manga Events in September  

More events coming soon.

Community and Performative Events in September  

More events coming soon.

Food and Drink Events in September  

More events coming soon.

Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in September  

Ultraman Tiga Pop-Up Store

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ultraman Tiga, a pop-up shop will offer goods inspired by Ultraman, the Guts team and iconic monsters.

Date & Time Sep 1-26・10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Price Free
Location Hands Omiya

Disney Sparklink Stars Pop-Up Shop

Disney's upcoming mobile game Starlink Stars will have its merchandise debut, with exclusive products featuring the Disney-inspired bands.

Date & Time Aug 28-Sep 13
Price Free
Location Coly More! and various shops in Tokyo and Osaka

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