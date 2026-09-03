Here are free things to do happening across Tokyo for the month of September. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Takanori Oguiss and Maurice Utrillo: ‘Captivating Cityscapes’ Gathering 25 oil paintings, this exhibit traces how the Oguiss and Utrillo spent their careers capturing the unvarnished beauty and character of streets across Europe — the windswept lanes of Montmartre, the shifting light of Venetian canals and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-27・11 a.m. –7 p.m. Price Free Location Galerie Taménaga Tokyo More Details

Ann Veronica Janssens: ‘5 Chome 4-1 Ginza, Tokyo’ Brussels-based artist Ann Veronica Janssens brings her first Japan solo exhibition to the iconic Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum, transforming the glass-walled space through light, air and subtle disorientation. Date & Time Sep 11-Jan 11・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Wednesdays Price Free Location Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum More Details

Rina Banerjee: "You made me leave home… This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended. Date & Time Mar 19-Sep 13・12–8 p.m. Price Free Location Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo More Details

Rampage by Danilo Kato Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura gallery will host an exhibition by artist Danilo Kato, featuring the personification of thoughts and memories. Date & Time Aug 28-Sep 25・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all from 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details

Zigsen Liu: ‘Stellar Axis’ Chinese artist Zigsen Liu uses his practice to question how technological acceleration is rewiring human perception. Drawing on a background in both sculpture and painting, Liu brings nine new large-scale works to Harajuku that feel part Cubist, part Expressionist and part psychedelic. Date & Time Aug 29-Sep 26・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sun & Mon Price Free Location Nanzuka Underground More Details

Take Ninagawa: Man Ray Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide. Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17 Price Free Location Take Ninagawa More Details

Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates. Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17 Price Free Location Scai The Bathhouse More Details