In response to the rising cost of accommodations and the growing popularity of flexible travel styles, Lawson has announced a new service: From July 14, 2025, select Lawson stores have started offering paid overnight car camping spots in their parking lots.

This initiative targets the increasing number of people practicing shachuhaku — sleeping in their vehicles while traveling. With traditional lodgings becoming more crowded and expensive due to inbound tourism, more travelers are turning to RVs and camper vans or simply sleeping in their cars. However, this has led to concerns about etiquette at public rest areas and michi-no-eki (roadside stations), such as noise, trash, idling engines and unauthorized camping behavior.

To address these issues and offer a more structured solution, Lawson is partnering with the Japan RV Association to create officially recognized “RV Parks” at six of its stores in Chiba Prefecture, including locations in Minamiboso, Kamogawa, Onjuku, Ichinomiya and Futtsu. These pilot sites will run as a proof-of-concept program until June 2026, with possible expansion to other regions based on demand and success.

Car-bini: What Travelers Can Expect

The parking costs ¥2,500–¥3,000 per night, with each lot consisting of two parking spaces. Guests may use their lot from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the next morning, and facilities included during the stay are: access to store restrooms, electricity for charging via extension cords and trash disposal service for one garbage bag. Online reservation and prepayment are required via the RV Park website, and during the trial period, approximately one vehicle per store will be available.

Unlike traditional roadside stations that often close at night, Lawson stores are open 24/7 — providing constant access to food, drinks, bathrooms and even ice cream. In rural areas, the parking lots are quite spacious, making them ideal for overnight stays.

Though rules vary by location, parking at konbini is largely intended for paying costumers for a short amount of time. Parking for extended hours is considered illegal, and this new program will give travelers peace of mind throughout the night. Lawson’s move also represents a strategic use of underutilized parking space during off-peak hours. According to the company, many customers already take naps in store lots, but inconsistent policies across locations created confusion. By formalizing the experience into a bookable RV Park spot, Lawson hopes to meet growing demand while maintaining order.

The Future of Convenient Parking

The new offering adds to the nationwide push by the Japan RV Association, which has been promoting designated RV Parks as a solution to both the popularity and challenges of shachuhaku. Although Japan currently has fewer than 800 such facilities, this partnership with Lawson could significantly expand options for travelers.

If the pilot program proves successful, Lawson plans to expand the service nationwide. Travelers and RV users welcome the news, and there is growing interest in seeing other convenience store chains join the movement to provide safe, convenient and affordable overnight parking.

