A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of September. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.
Tokyo Art Shows in September
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
Tokyo Streets: Hibiya Okuroji Exhibition
Street photography platform Tokyo Streets will present its first exhibition at Hibiya Okuroji, showcasing over 30 diverse photographers.
|Date & Time
|Sep 02-07・11:00-20:00・Closes at 19:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Okuroji
|More Info
|Photowalk even is a separate ticketed experience
esc: Clothing Store Escape Room Experience
Conceptual clothing brand Tokiqil and Parco Games have collaborated to create Esc, an escape room game and shopping hybrid attraction.
|Date & Time
|Aug 22-Sep 07・11:00-21:00・last entry on the final day is 17:45
|Price
|weekdays: ¥3300, weekends and holidays: ¥5500
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
|More Info
|up to 3 people can participate with one ticket, in addition each person must purchase at least ¥1100 worth of products per visit
Kokeshi Art Exhibition
Tokyo Mokunavi invites guests to learn more about kokeshi, traditional Japanese wooden, dolls through their new exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Sep 09・10:30-18:30・Closed on Wednesdays; closed from August 12 to August 15
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Mokunavi
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Escaping from Fatigue Exhibition
The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation is holding an exhibit exploring fatigue and the best strategies to combat stress.
|Date & Time
|Jul 16-Sep 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on September 2 and September 9
|Price
|Free
|Location
|The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan)
Tove Jansson and the Moomins Exhibit
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved Moomin novels, the Mori Arts Center Gallery will host a special exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Jul 16-Sep 17・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and day before holidays
|Price
|¥2500 for adults and university students, ¥1600 for high school and junior high school students, ¥900 for elementary school children, free for preschool children
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Guests who present a disability certificate receive half price admission and one accompanying ticket free of charge
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Wanoakari x Hyakudan Kaidan 2025 - A Gathering of 100 Onis
Inside the Hyakudan Kaidan, 38 artists of various genres and specializations come together for an intricate display of traditional and contemporary art. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exhibit, and the 2025 theme is "A Gathering of 100 Onis."
|Date & Time
|Jul 04-Sep 23・11:00-18:00・Last admission at 17:30, exhibition closes at 17:00 on August 16 (last admission at 16:30)
|Price
|¥1800 for adults, ¥1200 for university and high school students, ¥1000 for junior high school and elementary school students
|Location
|Hyakudan Kaidan - Hotel Gajoen Tokyo
|More Info
|discounts are available for groups of 2 or more, group tickets are not available at the student price
'Deep Space: To the Moon and Beyond' Exhibition
The Miraikan in Odaiba will host an exhibition on the latest space exploration technologies, building rockets and the future of space travel.
|Date & Time
|Jul 12-Sep 28・10:00-17:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2200 for adults, ¥1400 for junior high school students and children under 18, ¥700 for elementary school students
|Location
|The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan)
|More Info
|Closed on July 15, September 2, September 9, September 16
Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition
"Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition" will display over 100 pieces of shunga art from the Edo period in a former Noh stage.
|Date & Time
|Jul 26-Sep 30・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00 - 21:00 on weekends and holidays
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|Shinjuku Kabukicho Noh Stage
|More Info
|No admission for those under 18; Free admission for persons with disabilities and one accompanying person; This exhibition requires advance reservations
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Tokyo Exhibitions in September
AI Experiments by Motherlode
In AI Experiments, artist duo Motherlode invites audiences to see artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a creative partner.
|Date & Time
|Sep 06-19・14:00-19:00・Open Tuesdays to Saturdays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Kura
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo
Roppongi Art Night 2025
Roppongi Art Night is returning for its 14th year with over 30 artists and 50 programs including installations, performances, and music.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-28
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills